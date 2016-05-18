Thurnby

BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

  1. Updates for Wednesday 18 May 2016
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Thursday

By Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

That's all from Leicestershire's Local Live for today. Updates will start again on Thursday at 08:00.

Weather: Dry and bright tomorrow

Lucy Martin

BBC Weather

The showers will soon ease this evening to leave partly cloudy conditions. A few mist and fog patches may form in rural areas with lows of 8C (46F).

Weather
BBC

Any mist tomorrow morning will soon lift to leave a mostly dry and bright day with highs of 18C (64F).

There's something in the water (apparently)

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A Danish man has filmed his madcap quest to prove that the secret of Leicester City's Premier League success is down to the water.

More people out of work in East Midlands

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The number of unemployed people in the East Midlands has gone up by 1,000 during the first three months of this year.

That means there are 109,000 people out of work in the region

Across the UK though, unemployment fell.

Family call for improved NHS mental health services

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The inquest into James Thompson's death has now concluded, it was decided that he died as a result of suicide. 

The coroner said the 44-year-old had good care from mental health services in Leicestershire but he choose not to accept their help.

Bradgate Mental Health Unit
BBC

His family spoke after the inquest to urge the Government to take mental health more seriously. 

They claim he could have received better clinical care if more funding was available on the NHS to treat mentally ill patients.

Man discharged after serious attack

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Earlier this week I told you about a man being seriously injured when he was knocked unconscious in Leicester city centre. Well he's now been discharged from hospital.

The 36-year-old was attacked outside McDonald's in East Gates at about 22:45 last Friday. He'd been arguing with two men before one of then assaulted him.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail.

Green Bicycle Murder: Police history painting

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The police have released this picture in connection with the today's recreation of the Green Bicycle Murder.

It shows officers looking at the green bike frame that was found in a canal and connected Roland Light to the shooting of Bella Wright.

Artist impression of police scene in 1919
Leicestershire Police

Mother claims son 'begged' to be sectioned

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

At the inquest today it was said James Thompson often had suicidal thoughts and had tried to kill himself before.

His parents believe he would have survived if he'd received better clinical care.

James Thompson's family
BBC

His mother, Margaret Timson has spoken to us before about her son's death and says: "He did beg on numerous occasions for them to section him and the answer every time was 'it's not a place you would like to go to'."

Inquest opens into suicide

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

An inquest has opened today into the death of a 44-year-old man who killed himself.

James Thompson died in July last year while suffering with anxiety and depression.

James Thompson
BBC

Weeks before his death, he was offered a bed in a mental health unit but was told there were no beds available in Leicester. He didn't want to be treated anywhere else.  

Birthday boy Manu

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Leicester Tigers star Manu Tuilagi celebrates his birthday today...

He has played more than 80 games for Leicester Tigers and 26 times for England.

What had you done by the age of 25?

Inler dropped from national squad

BBC Leicester Sport

The Leicester City midfielder Gokhan Inler has been left out of Switzerland's provisional squad for Euro 2016.

Gokhan Inler
Getty Images

Inler was Switzerland captain when he arrived at the King Power Stadium last summer.

He's only made 10 appearances since.

Multimillion pound road project could start in 2020

Hinckley Times

Plans to transform the A5 near Hinckley into a dual carriageway are to be unveiled this weekend.

Man admitted owning the green bike

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

There was one man in the frame for the 21-year-old's murder - Ronald Light (pictured).

He had been cycling with Bella Wright that evening on a green bike - hence the case becoming known as the "Green Bike Murder".

Five months later the green bike was found in the bed of the River Soar. He was a former soldier with a chequered past.

Ronald Light
Getty Images

Peter Simmonds, the organiser of today's ride says: "The green bicycle itself is an example of the only case in criminal history of a bicycle being the major piece of evidence at a trial.

"It was fished out of the river and Ronald Light came forward, he admitted the bike was his, he admitted he'd been talking to Bella Wright that evening and yet he was still acquitted."

Evidence was destroyed in murder case

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

When Bella Wright's body was found on 5 July 1919 it was thought that she'd been in a cycling accident. 

Her body was moved to a church in Little Stretton, destroying any potential evidence.

Little Stretton
Google

Ch Con Simon Cole says: "She was examined by the doctor called out from Billesdon by candle light in the dark. 

"PC Hall, who was kind of the hero in all this, came back at 06:00 and researched the scene as the sun came up and found a bullet casing.

"He then went to Little Stretton church, washed her face and found the bullet wound."

Family re-enact mystery murder

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Have you heard of the Green Bicycle Murder? It happened in Leicestershire nearly 100 years ago.

A woman called Bella Wright cycled to visit her uncle in Gaulby but shortly after leaving his house, she was killed.

Area where Bella Wright was found
BBC

Her body was found in a country lane near Little Stretton- she'd been shot in the head.

The case still remains a mystery. Today there is a cycle conference and relatives of Miss Wright will cycle along the route of her final movements.

T20 lessons learnt

BBC Leicester Sport

Leicestershire have their first T20 Blast of the season on Friday against Northamptonshire.

The team's elite performance director says the side are much better prepared this year.

Andrew McDonald
Getty Images

Andrew McDonald (pictured) says they've learned some valuable lessons from last year, where they failed to get out of the group stages.

Fraudsters 'caused great deal of concern in local community'

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Matt Ridley from Leicestershire Police said: “The Kings had no regard for the effect that their actions would have on all the innocent people who were duped. Some of the tenants also borrowed money from their families in order to receive what they believed was a genuine offer to get a discounted rent.

“Their actions caused a great deal of concern within the local community in Measham and Coalville. 

"We hope that this will in some way help those affected to move on with their lives."

Letting agents sentenced for fraud

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A brother and sister who ran a property letting business in Coalville have been given suspended jail sentences for defrauding a number of landlords.

Police said Barbara and Malcolm King, provided a management service to landlords for a percentage fee but several landlords received little or no payment.

An investigation found they had been offering some tenants discounts if they paid a lump sum in advance.

Travel: Bus blocking road

BBC Travel

