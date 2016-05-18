BBC Local Live: Leicestershire

There was one man in the frame for the 21-year-old's murder - Ronald Light (pictured).

He had been cycling with Bella Wright that evening on a green bike - hence the case becoming known as the "Green Bike Murder".

Five months later the green bike was found in the bed of the River Soar. He was a former soldier with a chequered past.

Peter Simmonds, the organiser of today's ride says: "The green bicycle itself is an example of the only case in criminal history of a bicycle being the major piece of evidence at a trial.

"It was fished out of the river and Ronald Light came forward, he admitted the bike was his, he admitted he'd been talking to Bella Wright that evening and yet he was still acquitted."