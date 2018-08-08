Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Live updates on Wednesday 8 August
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Live Reporting
By Gavin Bevis and Sandish Shoker
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Man charged over woman's death
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A man has been charged with murder after a 52-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Leicestershire.
Tracey Evans was discovered dead at the property on High Street, Measham, in the early hours of Monday.
Jeremy Clarke, 54, of the same address, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
Weather forecast for the East Midlands
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Cooler today - and even a chance of showers.
Listen: Fire warning - 'Take more care' in Peak District
People are being warned about the risk of starting fires in the Peak District and asked to "take a lot more care".
The Peak District National Park, founded in 1951, covers 555 sq miles and reaches into Derbyshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.
The deputy chairman of the National Park, Dave Chapman, says members of the public have got to behave more responsibility:
Good morning: Welcome to today's updates
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Gavin Bevis and myself will be bringing you all the news, weather, travel and sport updates for today.
As always you can get in touch via email, Facebook or Twitter.