Latest updates: East Midlands Live

  1. Live updates on Wednesday 8 August

By Gavin Bevis and Sandish Shoker

Man charged over woman's death

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

A man has been charged with murder after a 52-year-old woman was found dead at a flat in Leicestershire.

Tracey Evans was discovered dead at the property on High Street, Measham, in the early hours of Monday.

Jeremy Clarke, 54, of the same address, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Weather forecast for the East Midlands

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Cooler today - and even a chance of showers.

Listen: Fire warning - 'Take more care' in Peak District

People are being warned about the risk of starting fires in the Peak District and asked to "take a lot more care".

The Peak District National Park, founded in 1951, covers 555 sq miles and reaches into Derbyshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.

The deputy chairman of the National Park, Dave Chapman, says members of the public have got to behave more responsibility:

Good morning: Welcome to today's updates

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Gavin Bevis and myself will be bringing you all the news, weather, travel and sport updates for today.

As always you can get in touch via email, Facebook or Twitter.

