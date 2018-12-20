Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks
By Nick Smith, Gavin Bevis, Sandish Shoker and David Pittam

  4. Breakdown causing delays in city centre

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    A breakdown is causing delays in Leicester city centre.

    It happened on King Richards Road, close to the Fosse Road Central turn, and is blocking part of the inside lane.

    King Richards Road
    Copyright: Google

  5. Search for missing man

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    A 39-year-old man from Mickleover has gone missing.

    John Reynolds, who is believed to have links to Cardiff, was last seen at about 19:00 yesterday.

    He has a Northern Irish accent and was thought to be wearing a Superdry coat with red zips and carrying a large black bag.

    John Reynolds
    Copyright: Derbyshire Police

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J29A for A6192 Erin Road Markham Vale to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound from J29a, A6192 (Markham Vale) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of an accident.

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.

  8. Vandals smash up charity shop

    David Pittam

    BBC News Online

    "Mindless vandals" smashed in the front windows of a charity shop and destroyed the Christmas display.

    They threw weighted traffic cones through the front of the Sue Ryder store in Hockley, Nottingham this weekend, damaging three large windows.

    Charity shop
    Copyright: Sue Ryder

    The shop – which was also targeted by vandals in September – was closed for a day while they cleared up the smashed glass and damaged donations.

    The Christmas display was caught in the crossfire and had to be taken down because it was full of shards of glass.

    The manager believes it will leave them at least £2,000 out of pocket and could also put people off coming in at what should be a busy time of year.

    Police confirmed they had attended and were investigating but no arrests have been made.

  9. Weather: Cloudy start then sunshine

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    We can expect a cloudy start to the day, with sunny spells in the afternoon.

    Here's Alex with your latest forecast.

    Video caption: Weather for the East Midlands on Thursday 20 December 2018

  10. Breakdown causing A1 delays

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Delays on the M1 are starting to clear after a broken down vehicle on the A1 near Upper Morton was removed.

    All lanes are now open.

  11. Join us for today's live updates

    Nick Smith

    BBC News Online

    Good morning. It's going to be myself, David Pittam, Gavin Bevis and Sandish Shoker bringing you today's news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands.

