Latest updates: East Midlands Live

"Mindless vandals" smashed in the front windows of a charity shop and destroyed the Christmas display.

They threw weighted traffic cones through the front of the Sue Ryder store in Hockley, Nottingham this weekend, damaging three large windows.

Sue Ryder Copyright: Sue Ryder

The shop – which was also targeted by vandals in September – was closed for a day while they cleared up the smashed glass and damaged donations.

The Christmas display was caught in the crossfire and had to be taken down because it was full of shards of glass.

The manager believes it will leave them at least £2,000 out of pocket and could also put people off coming in at what should be a busy time of year.

Police confirmed they had attended and were investigating but no arrests have been made.