Latest updates: East Midlands Live

There are delays on the M1 following a crash between J29A and J29.
By Nick Smith, Gavin Bevis, Sandish Shoker and David Pittam
Crash closes two lanes on M1
Breakdown causing delays in city centre
A breakdown is causing delays in Leicester city centre.
It happened on King Richards Road, close to the Fosse Road Central turn, and is blocking part of the inside lane.
Search for missing man
A 39-year-old man from Mickleover has gone missing.
John Reynolds, who is believed to have links to Cardiff, was last seen at about 19:00 yesterday.
He has a Northern Irish accent and was thought to be wearing a Superdry coat with red zips and carrying a large black bag.
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, from J29A for A6192 Erin Road Markham Vale to J29 for A617 Chesterfield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound from J29a, A6192 (Markham Vale) to J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Vandals smash up charity shop
"Mindless vandals" smashed in the front windows of a charity shop and destroyed the Christmas display.
They threw weighted traffic cones through the front of the Sue Ryder store in Hockley, Nottingham this weekend, damaging three large windows.
The shop – which was also targeted by vandals in September – was closed for a day while they cleared up the smashed glass and damaged donations.
The Christmas display was caught in the crossfire and had to be taken down because it was full of shards of glass.
The manager believes it will leave them at least £2,000 out of pocket and could also put people off coming in at what should be a busy time of year.
Police confirmed they had attended and were investigating but no arrests have been made.
Weather: Cloudy start then sunshine
We can expect a cloudy start to the day, with sunny spells in the afternoon.
Here's Alex with your latest forecast.
Breakdown causing A1 delays
Delays on the M1 are starting to clear after a broken down vehicle on the A1 near Upper Morton was removed.
All lanes are now open.
