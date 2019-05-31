Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Another man has been arrested over gunshots in a Nottingham street last week. Police were called to reports of shots being fired in Hazel Hill Crescent, Bestwood Park, at about midnight on Thursday 23 May. Nottinghamshire Police said they made the latest arrest after a man on a motorbike failed to stop for officers and then crashed into a car. The man was taken to the QMC for treatment but the force said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Queens Bower Road and Bestwood Lodge Drive were closed for a short time after the crash for investigations to take place. Eight other men have been arrested since Tuesday and detectives have been granted extra time by magistrates to continue questioning.
By Sandish Shoker and Amy Woodfield
Ninth person arrested over gunshots
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Summerlands caravan park death treated as murder
The death of a woman who was found with serious injuries at a caravan park in Lincolnshire earlier this week is now being treated as murder, police say.
Emergency services were called to a caravan at The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at about 22:00 on Wednesday.
The woman, who was in her 60s and from Nottingham, was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died a short time later.
A man, in his 50s and from Nottingham, who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody in Skegness this morning.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later today to establish the cause of the woman's death, according to police.
Weather: Sunny and warm day ahead
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
There will be plenty of sunshine for most of us today with maximum temperatures of 19 to 22°C (66 to 72°F).
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
