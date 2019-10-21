Latest updates: East Midlands Live

There will be a more settled pattern of weather over the next few days. It doesn't mean wall-to-wall sunshine though, there will be but also lots of cloud around today - under the thicker cloud, some spells of light rain and drizzle.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Pollution 'triggers hundreds more heart attacks'
People also suffer more strokes and asthma attacks on days when air quality is poor, academics say.Read more
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
BBC Weather
There will be a more settled pattern of weather over the next few days.
It doesn't mean wall-to-wall sunshine though, there will be but also lots of cloud around today - under the thicker cloud, some spells of light rain and drizzle.