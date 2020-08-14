Latest updates: East Midlands Live

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Worksop to J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Worksop) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time