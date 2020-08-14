East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

    M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Worksop to J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Worksop) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.

    M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound

    A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J35 for M18 J2 to J34 for A1 J34 Blyth.

    A1(M) South Yorkshire - The road is temporarily closed and queues on A1(M) Doncaster By Pass southbound from J35 M18 J2 to J34, A1 (Blyth), because of an accident. Congestion to J37 (Marr).

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29A for A6192 Erin Road Markham Vale.

    M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road to one southbound at J29a, A6192 (Markham Vale), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: A610 Nottinghamshire both ways

    A610 Nottinghamshire both ways severe disruption, between A6514 Western Boulevard and Melbourne Road.

    A610 Nottinghamshire - A610 Nuthall Road in Nottingham closed in both directions between the A6514 Western Boulevard junction and the Melbourne Road junction, because of resurfacing work. Diversion in operation - NCT Turquoise 78 and 79 bus services diverting.

    Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

    M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29A for A6192 Erin Road Markham Vale.

    M1 Derbyshire - M1 exit slip road partially blocked southbound at J29a, A6192 (Markham Vale), because of a van which has broken down.

    Severe accident: A52 Derbyshire both ways

    A52 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, from M1 J25 Nottingham to A5111 Raynesway.

    A52 Derbyshire - A52 Brian Clough Way closed in both directions from Nottingham in Sandiacre to the A5111 Raynesway junction in Derby, because of a serious accident involving a car that has struck a tree. Diversion in operation - Hollow Diamnond Symbol, Alvaston Bypass.

