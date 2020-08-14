Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A610 Nottinghamshire both ways severe disruption, between A6514 Western Boulevard and Melbourne Road.
A610 Nottinghamshire - A610 Nuthall Road in Nottingham closed in both directions between the A6514 Western Boulevard junction and the Melbourne Road junction, because of resurfacing work. Diversion in operation - NCT Turquoise 78 and 79 bus services diverting.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29A for A6192 Erin Road Markham Vale.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 exit slip road partially blocked southbound at J29a, A6192 (Markham Vale), because of a van which has broken down.
A52 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, from M1 J25 Nottingham to A5111 Raynesway.
A52 Derbyshire - A52 Brian Clough Way closed in both directions from Nottingham in Sandiacre to the A5111 Raynesway junction in Derby, because of a serious accident involving a car that has struck a tree. Diversion in operation - Hollow Diamnond Symbol, Alvaston Bypass.
Which areas are under local lockdown?
People in parts of the UK with rising rates of coronavirus infections face extra restrictions.Read more
Why do medieval charters still control us?
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News, East Midlands
An impromptu market in Leicestershire was halted by a royal charter - but why do we still have them?Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A616 Worksop to J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J30, A616 (Worksop) to J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Hameed & Slater boost Notts at Leicester
Notts openers Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater share a double-century opening stand as they edge to within one run of Leicestershire.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A617 Chesterfield to J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J29, A617 (Chesterfield) to J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Coughlin falls short of Durham century
Durham's Paul Coughlin is out for 90 as they reach 337-9 on day two against Derbyshire before rain ends play.Read more
Fire-hit venue 'needs urgent demolition'
Renovations to repair Derby's Assembly Rooms were put on hold earlier this year.Read more
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
The latest news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands.Catch up
Severe accident: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J35 for M18 J2 to J34 for A1 J34 Blyth.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - The road is temporarily closed and queues on A1(M) Doncaster By Pass southbound from J35 M18 J2 to J34, A1 (Blyth), because of an accident. Congestion to J37 (Marr).
Three more murder arrests over stabbing
Five people have been detained following the death of a man found "slumped" at a roadside.Read more
Model rail lover leaves £132,000 to heritage line
A man from Leicester leaves proceeds from his model rail collection to a Welsh heritage line.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29A for A6192 Erin Road Markham Vale.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road to one southbound at J29a, A6192 (Markham Vale), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Calls for memorial for well-known Asda cat
Fring's owner says she became "more than just a cat", particularly for the lonely during lockdown.Read more
Mum felt lost waiting for delayed cancer diagnosis
The 36-year-old mother is diagnosed with stage three cancer after a colonoscopy is held from March.Read more
Doctor 'racially abused in row over basketball'
The 28-year-old says he was treated at the hospital where he works for a suspected broken nose.Read more
Notts have better of first day v Foxes
Nottinghamshire close on 48-0 on day one at Leicester after bowling the hosts out for 222 in the Bob Willis Trophy.Read more
Leicester take over Leicester City Women
Premier League side Leicester City buy Leicester City Women and turn the Championship team into a full-time professional club.Read more
