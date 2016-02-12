Wheat field

BBC Lincolnshire Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Alex Rhodes

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Our Live coverage throughout the day

    Alex Rhodes

    BBC Lincolnshire Live

    That's all from Lincolnshire Live for today.  

    Thanks very much for joining us today, I'll be back tomorrow at 8:00am with all the news, sport, travel and weather from across Lincolnshire.

  2. EMAS boss to leave service in June

    Alex Rhodes

    BBC Lincolnshire Live

    View more on twitter
    Quote Message: Sue is a valued and respected member of the EMAS team and we will be sorry to see her leave. She has made this decision for personal family reasons, and I know she has not made it lightly. from Pauline Tagg EMAS Chairman
    Pauline TaggEMAS Chairman

  3. Tonight's headlines across Lincolnshire

    Paul Russell

    Broadcast Journalist

    Here are the latest headlines from our Lincolnshire newsroom:

    • Grimsby drain baby found to be a boy carried to full term, but post-mortem examination inconclusive.
    • Scunthorpe steelworkers attend major rally in Brussels.
    • Labour announce Police and Crime Commissioner candidate
    • Chief executive of EMAS to step down in June  

  5. The weather across Lincolnshire this evening

    Paul Hudson

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    Any wintry showers soon clearing during the evening to leave a dry and cold night with light winds, long clear spells, and widespread frost and icy patches forming.  

    Weather chart
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Match.com user 'raped women he met on website' in Lincolnshire

    Alex Rhodes

    BBC Lincolnshire Live

    A man raped five women and attacked two more after meeting them on Match.com, a court heard.

    50-year-old Jason Lawrance used two profiles on the website to assault the women in Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

    Jason Lawrance
    Copyright: BBC

    Mr Lawrance denies rape, attempted rape and sexual assault. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

  7. Watch: 'A daunting place to go', Scunthorpe United face Millwall tomorrow

    BBC Humberside Sport

    Scunthorpe have won there last two games. Will that run continue when they take on the Lions? 

    Defender Andy Dawson is ready to take on the challenge.

    View more on twitter

    Scunthorpe have also announced they've signed Jim O'Brien from Coventry City on an emergency loan.

  8. Grimsby drain baby 'born full term'

    BBC Look North

    East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Tests have found that the baby found in a drain on Scartho Road last week was a boy and he had been born at full term.

    As we told you before, police say the post-mortem examination has proven inconclusive.

  9. Police release image of wanted man

    BBC Radio Humberside

    Curtis Chadman is wanted for absconding after being released from prison on licence to the Brigg area.  

    He's from Scunthorpe originally but is known to have links to the Nottingham area.

    Curtis Chadman
    Copyright: Humberside police

    Police say he's not believed to be a danger, but are advising anyone who comes across him not to confront him.

  10. Labour announces Police and Crime Commissioner Candidate

    Sharon Edwards

    Political reporter

    The East Midlands Labour Party has announced this morning that Lucinda Preston is to be the party’s candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner in Lincolnshire.

    Lucinda Preston
    Copyright: East Midlands Labour Party

    She's currently a teacher working in Sleaford and has lived in the county her entire life.

    Quote Message: I’m excited to have been chosen. We all need to feel safe and secure in our homes and on the streets we walk down every day, so it’s important that our police force is tackling the problems that we really care about. from Lucinda Preston East Midlands Labour Party
    Lucinda PrestonEast Midlands Labour Party

    The current PCC, Alan Hardwick, announced earlier this month he would not be standing for re-election in May. 

  11. Gritters out and about ahead of another cold night

    BBC Travel

    It's been pretty chaotic on the roads today because of black ice and slippery conditions at the start of the day. 

    Lincolnshire County Council are clearly predicting another cold one tonight. 

    View more on twitter

  12. Film star Warwick Davis comes to Louth to support Richard in his charity crusade

    Louth Leader

    Popular film and TV star Warwick Davis has come to Louth this morning with his wife Samantha to support local man Richard Bannister who is running the London Marathon on behalf of their charity, Little People UK.

    Davis family
    Copyright: Louth Leader

  13. Stickney care home issues statement over resident death

    Amanda White

    BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Rectory Care Home near Boston has issued a statement after a 75-year-old woman was found dead in their grounds on Saturday morning.

    Care home
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: I would like to place on record our sincere condolences to all of those affected by this as yet, unexplained death, and would like to place on record our sincere thanks to all of the first responders who attended the site to support our staff and clients. The ongoing safety and care of our clients is our utmost priority and we have taken all relevant steps to ensure this has continued throughout this difficult time. from James Wood Managing director, Old Rectory Care Centre
    James WoodManaging director, Old Rectory Care Centre

    A post mortem carried out earlier today determined that the woman died after falling but investigations are still continuing to establish the full circumstances.

  14. BreakingBaby death: Post mortem inconclusive

    BBC Look North

    East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    The post mortem on the baby found in a garden drain of a property in Grimsby has proven inconclusive, say police.

    The body was discovered by a plumber last week.

  15. Sport: New signing for Grimsby Town

    BBC Humberside Sport

    Grimsby Town have announced they've signed winger 20-year-old Ryan Jennings on loan from Wigan Athletic.

    He'll be playing until at least the end of the season.

  16. Call connect extends to North Lincolnshire

    Alex Rhodes

    BBC Lincolnshire Live

    Caistor, Brigg and Kirton in Lindsey are some of the towns that'll now become available for the call connect service.

    View more on twitter

    The county council have worked with North Lincolnshire Council to deliver the bookable bus runs.

  17. Living with Bipolar disorder in Lincolnshire

    Scott Dalton

    Presenter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Fascinating to chat to Scott from Kirton, near Boston, on the Breakfast Show.

    He’s on a BBC One programme tonight with Stephen Fry about living with mental health issues.

    Scott, who is bipolar, told me how because of his condition he thought Annie Lennox was trying to get message through to him via her song lyrics

    Video content

    Video caption: Scott, from Kirton near Boston, explains how bipolar affected him

    It comes as a review of mental health services says the NHS is failing most psychiatric patients.

  18. Sport: Lincoln City player apologises for match error

    Rob Makepeace

    BBC Radio Lincolnshire sport

    Lots of attention of the wrong kind on Sincil Bank today after Lincoln City goalkeeper Paul Farman's mistake in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Altrincham.

    The shot stopper attempted keepy uppies with the Imps leading 3-2 before being closed down by Alty's Damian Reeves who blocked his clearance at the 3rd attempt.

    Paul Farman fact file
    Copyright: Lincoln City

    But Paul did something not many players would do and spoke to the media after the game and apologised for his error.

    After a number of match winning performances for City this season, I’m sure Imps fans will forgive their Number 1 for this mistake and he'll come back a stronger keeper for it.

  19. Nigel Farage at steel rally in Brussels

    BBC Look North

    East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Our reporter has noticed a rather familiar face in Belgium this afternoon:

    Fifty steelworkers from Scunthorpe joined the  protest of thousands of steel workers against the import of cheap Chinese steel into EU countries.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top