Quote Message: Sue is a valued and respected member of the EMAS team and we will be sorry to see her leave. She has made this decision for personal family reasons, and I know she has not made it lightly. from Pauline Tagg EMAS Chairman
Tonight's headlines across Lincolnshire
Paul Russell
Broadcast Journalist
Here are the latest headlines from our Lincolnshire newsroom:
Grimsby drain baby found to be a boy carried to full term, but post-mortem examination inconclusive.
Scunthorpe steelworkers attend major rally in Brussels.
Labour announce Police and Crime Commissioner candidate
He's from Scunthorpe originally but is known to have links to the Nottingham area.
Humberside policeCopyright: Humberside police
Police say he's not believed to be a danger, but are advising anyone who comes across him not to confront him.
Labour announces Police and Crime Commissioner Candidate
Sharon Edwards
Political reporter
The East Midlands Labour Party has announced this morning that Lucinda Preston is to be the party’s candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner in Lincolnshire.
East Midlands Labour PartyCopyright: East Midlands Labour Party
She's currently a teacher working in Sleaford and has lived in the county her entire life.
I’m excited to have been chosen. We all need to feel safe and secure in our homes and on the streets we walk down every day, so it’s important that our police force is tackling the problems that we really care about.
The current PCC, Alan Hardwick, announced earlier this month he would not be standing for re-election in May.
Gritters out and about ahead of another cold night
BBC Travel
It's been pretty chaotic on the roads today because of black ice and slippery conditions at the start of the day.
Lincolnshire County Council are clearly predicting another cold one tonight.
Stickney care home issues statement over resident death
Amanda White
BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Rectory Care Home near Boston has issued a statement after a 75-year-old woman was found dead in their grounds on Saturday morning.
BBCCopyright: BBC
I would like to place on record our sincere condolences to all of those affected by this as yet, unexplained death, and would like to place on record our sincere thanks to all of the first responders who attended the site to support our staff and clients. The ongoing safety and care of our clients is our utmost priority and we have taken all relevant steps to ensure this has continued throughout this difficult time.
A post mortem carried out earlier today determined that the woman died after falling but investigations are still continuing to establish the full circumstances.
BreakingBaby death: Post mortem inconclusive
BBC Look North
East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
The post mortem on the baby found in a garden drain of a property in Grimsby has proven inconclusive, say police.
The body was discovered by a plumber last week.
Sport: New signing for Grimsby Town
BBC Humberside Sport
Grimsby Town have announced they've signed winger 20-year-old Ryan Jennings on loan from Wigan Athletic.
He'll be playing until at least the end of the season.
Call connect extends to North Lincolnshire
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live
Caistor, Brigg and Kirton in Lindsey are some of the towns that'll now become available for the call connect service.
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live
That's all from Lincolnshire Live for today.
Thanks very much for joining us today, I'll be back tomorrow at 8:00am with all the news, sport, travel and weather from across Lincolnshire.
EMAS boss to leave service in June
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live
Peter has the headlines from tonight's Look North
BBC Look North
East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
The weather across Lincolnshire this evening
Paul Hudson
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Any wintry showers soon clearing during the evening to leave a dry and cold night with light winds, long clear spells, and widespread frost and icy patches forming.
Match.com user 'raped women he met on website' in Lincolnshire
Alex Rhodes
BBC Lincolnshire Live
A man raped five women and attacked two more after meeting them on Match.com, a court heard.
50-year-old Jason Lawrance used two profiles on the website to assault the women in Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.
Mr Lawrance denies rape, attempted rape and sexual assault. The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Watch: 'A daunting place to go', Scunthorpe United face Millwall tomorrow
BBC Humberside Sport
Scunthorpe have won there last two games. Will that run continue when they take on the Lions?
Defender Andy Dawson is ready to take on the challenge.
Scunthorpe have also announced they've signed Jim O'Brien from Coventry City on an emergency loan.
Grimsby drain baby 'born full term'
BBC Look North
East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Tests have found that the baby found in a drain on Scartho Road last week was a boy and he had been born at full term.
As we told you before, police say the post-mortem examination has proven inconclusive.
Film star Warwick Davis comes to Louth to support Richard in his charity crusade
Louth Leader
Popular film and TV star Warwick Davis has come to Louth this morning with his wife Samantha to support local man Richard Bannister who is running the London Marathon on behalf of their charity, Little People UK.
The county council have worked with North Lincolnshire Council to deliver the bookable bus runs.
Living with Bipolar disorder in Lincolnshire
Scott Dalton
Presenter, BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Fascinating to chat to Scott from Kirton, near Boston, on the Breakfast Show.
He’s on a BBC One programme tonight with Stephen Fry about living with mental health issues.
Scott, who is bipolar, told me how because of his condition he thought Annie Lennox was trying to get message through to him via her song lyrics
It comes as a review of mental health services says the NHS is failing most psychiatric patients.
Sport: Lincoln City player apologises for match error
Rob Makepeace
BBC Radio Lincolnshire sport
Lots of attention of the wrong kind on Sincil Bank today after Lincoln City goalkeeper Paul Farman's mistake in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Altrincham.
The shot stopper attempted keepy uppies with the Imps leading 3-2 before being closed down by Alty's Damian Reeves who blocked his clearance at the 3rd attempt.
But Paul did something not many players would do and spoke to the media after the game and apologised for his error.
After a number of match winning performances for City this season, I’m sure Imps fans will forgive their Number 1 for this mistake and he'll come back a stronger keeper for it.
Nigel Farage at steel rally in Brussels
BBC Look North
East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Our reporter has noticed a rather familiar face in Belgium this afternoon:
Fifty steelworkers from Scunthorpe joined the protest of thousands of steel workers against the import of cheap Chinese steel into EU countries.
Grandad fears his family may become next victims of killer Lincolnshire road
The Lincolnite
A Lincolnshire grandad is concerned that his family may become the next fatalities on a dangerous stretch of road unless speeds are reduced.