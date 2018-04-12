Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The Dean of Lincoln has apologised for a four decade wait for justice, after a man who taught at Lincoln Cathedral School was jailed for the sexual abuse of six boys.

The Very Reverend Christine Wilson apologised to those who were abused, saying that it was deeply shameful that some had to wait their whole lifetime for justice and that some died before their abuser was jailed.

82-year-old Roy Griffiths (pictured below) was convicted of six counts of indecent assault on boys under 16 at Lincoln Crown Court today.

He's been jailed for six years and seven months, for historical child abuse which happened over 50 years ago.