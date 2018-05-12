Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Reprieve for children's services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital
15,000 home's plan approved in South Kesteven
North East Lincolnshire hit hard by drug and alcohol funding cuts
- Live updates on Friday 11 May 2018
By Hope Bolger
Severe accident: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between A17 and B1397 Station Road.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 in Kirton closed in both directions between the A17 junction and the B1397 Station Road junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport
Exeter resist a strong second-half performance from Lincoln to draw the first leg of the League Two play-off semi-final.Read more
Scunthorpe United 2-2 Rotherham United
Cameron McGeehan levels late on in Scunthorpe's League One play-off semi-final first-leg against Rotherham.Read more
Pub sign honours Dambusters pilot
Dambusters Inn is next to the RAF station where the famous bombing squadron flew from.Read more
This evening's weather
Tonight it will be rather cloudy with a risk of some patchy light rain or drizzle.
Dambusters Inn gets a new sign
The Dambusters Inn at Scampton has unveiled a new sign which is copied from a critically acclaimed painting.
The pub, near the RAF base, has been given permission to use the painting by the artist Simon Atack, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Second World War bombing raid.
Elderly motorist killed in crash
A female motorist, in her 80s, has died after the car she was driving collided with another vehicle at Kirton near Boston.
It happened on London Road on Saturday.
Louth school criticised for ditching sixth form
Councillors have hit out at Louth Academy's decision to shut its sixth form from the end of the current academic year.
But the school, which was recently formed by the merger of two comprehensives, says fewer than ten students wanted to join the sixth form in 2018.
Senior teachers say they hope to reopen it if they get enough applications for September 2019.
Castle to throw a 'right royal' wedding party
Lincoln Castle is throwing a special royal wedding party on the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in Windsor.
The wedding will be shown live on the big screen at the castle and you're welcome to bring a picnic and join in the party.
BBC Radio Lincolnshire's Melvyn Prior and Harry Parkhill will host the grand day out on 19 May.
Grieving mum urges Group B Strep test for pregnant women
A woman from Grimsby, whose baby was stillborn, is campaigning for all pregnant women to be tested for a bacteria which could put their babies at risk.
Kim Poulton found out she had Group B Strep after losing her daughter Faith in 2015.
She's since discovered that hundreds of babies in the UK develop the infection every year.
Kim now wants more to be done to stop babies being infected and thinks testing is the answer.
County Council chooses new chairman
Councillors in Lincolnshire have elected Ron Oxby as the county council's new chairman.
Councillor Oxby was first elected to the authority as a Conservative councillor in 2007 - he was previously vice-chairman of the council.
He said he was keen to promote Lincolnshire as a county and had chosen Lincoln's St Barnabas Hospice as his charity.
Pregnant glass attack woman jailed
Amy Coleman blinded Carl Benham in one eye when she pushed a glass into his face in Skegness.Read more
'Chaos' as part of M1 closes for weekend
Drivers including football fans and people catching flights are being warned to expect disruption.Read more
Man jailed for sex attack on student
A man who sexually assaulted a university student, after following her out of a supermarket, has been jailed.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Nigel Leigh followed his young victim from Morrison's, on Tritton Road, back to her university accommodation in June 2015.
The 38-year-old caught up with her in an alleyway and assaulted her.
Leigh, from Ruston Way, Lincoln, denied a single charge of sexual assault.
The court heard he had a number of previous sexual convictions, including a nine-year sentence for rape.
He was jailed for two years and six months, and must serve a further two and a half years on extended licence.
Assistant Wilkinson leaves Grimsby
Grimsby Town assistant manager Paul Wilkinson leaves the League Two club after just over a year in the post.Read more
Driving tutor faces sex assault re-trial
A re-trial was ordered after a jury failed to reach verdicts on nine charges of sexual assault.Read more
Boston MP under fire over Pilgrim's children's services
Boston and Skegness Conservative MP Matt Warman has been criticised at a meeting over the future of children's services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.
It was announced last night that paediatric services at the hospital will run until the end of July, after it had been feared they would close on Monday 4 June due to staffing shortages.
During the meeting, campaigners accused Mr Warman of protecting the trust which runs the hospital and not his constituents.
But Mr Warman says his priority is securing the long-term future of the services at the site.
The MP has raised the issue at Prime Minister's Questions, to NHS England and the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The trust says it doesn't want to close the ward and says it's actively recruiting doctors to keep it open.
Rail delays between Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Goole
BBC News Travel
Transpennine Express and Northern Trains services are suspended between Doncaster and Scunthorpe and Doncaster and Goole due to a signalling problem:
This afternoon's weather
This afternoon is expected to be dry with further spells of sunshine at times.
Is there an alternative to Norton Disney animal rendering plant?
Plans to update an animal rendering plant in Skellingthorpe, near Lincoln, could signal the end of controversial proposals to build an alternative site at Norton Disney.
Residents in Norton Disney claim a new facility at Villa Farms would ruin the countryside and have held several protests against the plans.
Managers at DS Developing for Jerusalem Farm in Skellingthorpe say improvements at their site would provide an alternative to the controversial proposals for Norton Disney.
Lincoln Proteins Ltd submitted a planning application for the Norton Disney site last week.
15,000 home's plan approved in South Kesteven
Plans for 15,000 new homes in South Kesteven have been approved by councillors.
The local plan, approved by the South Kesteven District Council yesterday, includes 3,700 homes in Grantham as part of the Spitalgate Heath Garden development,
New homes are also planned elsewhere in Grantham and in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.
The plan will now be examined by the government's Planning Inspectorate.
Missing Lincolnshire man found
Missing man Brendan Kavanagh has now been found.
He went missing yesterday from Lincoln County Hospital where he was receiving treatment.
Lincolnshire Police have thanked everyone for their help.
Concerns continue over Pilgrim's children's services
The trust which runs Boston Pilgrim Hospital says it's found enogh doctors to keep children's services running until the end of July.
The paediatric unit at the site was originally going to temporarily close on Monday 4 June.
Members of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust board were at a public meeting in last night - along with campaigners and Matt Warman, the local MP - to discuss long-term plans.
Campaigners have said the meeting did not answer any of their concerns and they still need clearer answers about the hospital's long-term future.
Rachel Bray is campaigning against the closure because her son, Oliver, had a stroke seconds after being born.
She says he wouldn't had survived without the services at Boston Pilgrim and none of her worries have been addressed:
Are you concerned about the future of children's services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.
Lincolnshire Police training Kosovo force
Police in Kosovo say they're hoping to adopt some working practices currently used by Lincolnshire Police officers.
A delegation from Lincolnshire Police is in Kosovo this week to train officers in several areas including public order and safety.
It's all part of an EU project to help share best practice.
North East Lincs hit hard by drug and alcohol funding cuts
North East Lincolnshire is among the areas of England worst hit by cuts to drug and alcohol treatment funding in the past few years, new figures show.
Analysis by the BBC found £162m (18%) has been cut from treatment budgets in England since 2013-14 - with North East Lincolnshire Council seeing the second biggest cut in funding.
The BBC England Data Unit has analysed how much local councils in England budgeted to spend on providing treatment services, between 2013-14 and 2017-18.
Real terms budgeted spending on drug and alcohol treatment services in England fell from £877m in 2013-14 to £716m in 2017-18:
A1104 remains closed after burst water main
Work's continuing to repair a burst water main in Mablethorpe.
The A1104 Alford Road has been closed since yesterday near Grange Leisure Park.
Reprieve for children's services at Boston Pilgrim
Children's services at Boston Pilgrim Hospital will keep going until the end of July, it's been confirmed.
A lack of doctors meant that the hospital's paediatric unit might have had to close on Monday 4 June.
However, United Lincolnshire Hospital NHS trust bosses announced at a fiery public meeting last night that they had managed to recruit enough doctors to temporarily stave off the closure.
Parents and campaigners say they still need clearer answers about the hospital's long-term future.
The trust says it doesn't want to close paediatric services in Boston and is actively recruiting doctors in a bid to keep it open.
Plans for 15,000 new homes approved
Housing and employment sites are planned for Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.Read more
Train fire causes rail disruption
Fire crews tackled a "deep-seated fire" in the engine compartment of a train to London.Read more
Updates on breaking news will continue throughout the night.
This evening's weather
It'll stay dry and fine this evening, with plenty of late sunshine, followed by a dry and chilly night.
We can expect a fine and dry start tomorrow, but cloud is expected to thicken from the west later in the day.
Tourist attraction to be more 'accessible' to people with autism
Tourist attractions in Lincolnshire are being made more accessible to people with autism.
Visit England and the National Autistic Society have created a brochure which gives tips such as using quieter trails and times when sites are less busy.
It's estimated more than 8,000 people in the county are on the spectrum.
The condition affects how people see, hear and perceive the world.
The brochure and advice has been welcomed by people with autistic children.
Driving instructor may have to face retrial
A former driving instructor accused of kissing and groping five young women during lessons may have to face a retrial.
Keith Warner, from Leverton near Boston, was found not guilty on two charges of sexual assault.
But the jury at Lincoln Crown Court was dismissed after failing to reach a verdict on nine similar counts.
The 61-year-old had denied all the charges against him.
The prosecution is expected to return to the court on Friday after making a decision on whether to apply for a retrial.
Police renew appeal to identify homeless man
Lincolnshire police are still trying to identify a homeless man who died last month.
He collapsed in McDonalds on Wednesday 11 April.
Officers say he was known as Elliott, was in his late 50s or 60s, and may have originally come from Carlisle.
Two deer rescued from railings
Two deer that got stuck in railings in Grimsby have been released.
The RSPCA and Humberside Fire and Recue were called out earlier to help free them.
They had got trapped in railings near the King George V playing fields.
Fresh rail strike dates announced
Workers on Northern train services will stage two fresh strikes on 24 and 26 May in the row over guards on trains, the RMT union has announced.
Police appeal for fight witnesses
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight between a group of men, which left one man needing hospital treatment.
The fight took place around Drift Road and Holland Road in Stamford at about 19:00 on Monday 7 May.