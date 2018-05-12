Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The trust which runs Boston Pilgrim Hospital says it's found enogh doctors to keep children's services running until the end of July.

The paediatric unit at the site was originally going to temporarily close on Monday 4 June.

Members of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust board were at a public meeting in last night - along with campaigners and Matt Warman, the local MP - to discuss long-term plans.

Campaigners have said the meeting did not answer any of their concerns and they still need clearer answers about the hospital's long-term future.

Rachel Bray is campaigning against the closure because her son, Oliver, had a stroke seconds after being born.

She says he wouldn't had survived without the services at Boston Pilgrim and none of her worries have been addressed:

I fear that children are just going to die in the back of ambulances. The thought of it actually makes me feel physically sick." Rachel Bray Mother

