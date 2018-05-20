Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Witnesses sought after crash involving car and ambulance
Humberside Police want to speak with anyone who might have seen a collision between a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance on Messignham Road in Scunthorpe.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.
While four people and a child were in the vehicles, no-one suffered serious injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage to also come forward.
Watch: Tonight's weather forecast
The weather will stay fine this evening with late sunshine.
It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming.
Light winds and lows of 3C (37F).
Here's my full forecast:
MP: Laws to protect personal data could go further
Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman says new laws to protect our personal data are a positive step forward but could go further.
New EU regulations come into force next week so consumers give so-called informed consent.
Meanwhile a six-month investigation by BBC Radio Lincolnshire has revealed that one computer was tracked by 800 "cookies", some originating in countries such as Russia, China and Japan.
The idea that you own your data explicitly is a really good thing. Does it tackle all of the things that sometimes unnerve people about the internet, no of course it doesn't and that's very much a moving target.
Lincolnshire's weather
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will be a dry end to the day and the weekend is looking good! Here's the latest forecast:
Catch the wedding at the castle
Don't forget you can watch the royal wedding at Lincoln Castle tomorrow.
A big screen will be set-up in association with BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Comets aim to keep unbeaten run in Scunthorpe
BBC Cumbria Sport
Workington Comets take their unbeaten start to the new speedway season to Scunthorpe tonight in the Championship.
They'll also have the new British Under-19 champion Dan Bewley in their side, after he won last night's event at Ipswich.
Tomorrow night's fixture with Scunthorpe at Workington was postponed because the Comets have so many riders away on international duty.
Walking festival starts in Lincolnshire
The Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival starts in Lincolnshire tomorrow:
Two members of Lincoln's coaching staff - including a 78-year-old kit man - are said to have been hurt when fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle.
At this time the police have received no official complaint into any alleged matters following a pitch invasion at the full-time whistle. This currently is a matter that is being looked into between the two teams. Police will liaise with the club if there are further matters that need investigating."
Exeter City FC say they will fully investigate the matter.
MP seeks reassurance over Lincoln rail services
Lincoln's Labour MP is expected to ask transport officials later whether promised new London to Lincoln trains will still go ahead following this week's news about the East Coast Main Line franchise.
Concerns have been raised after it was announced Virgin Trains was being stripped of the franchise.
Virgin had promised to increase the amount of trains on many routes - including a two-hourly service from Lincoln to London by 2019.
New data laws are flawed, expert claims
New laws intended to protect people's personal data are flawed, an expert has claimed.
A six-month investigation by BBC Radio Lincolnshire has revealed that one computer was tracked by 800 "cookies", some originating in countries such as Russia, China and Japan.
New legislation to come into force this month demands that consumers give so-called informed consent.
But Thomas Moore, from Midlands-based TKM Technologies, says he's not convinced the new legislation will work as intended:
Consent is almost unavoidable. We're going to see situations where users essentially have to accept that in order to use a particular website or facility they have to grant consent. I think the majority of users won't look in detail at the small print associated with that."
Lincoln City kit man 'assaulted' by fans after match
Exeter City FC says it's investigating claims that Lincoln City's kit man was assaulted after last night's League Two play-off semi-final at St James Park.
Exeter won the game 3-1, but Lincoln City Manager Danny Cowley says a minority of Exeter's fans behaved poorly when they were celebrating.
The kit man was not seriously injured in the incident, according to Lincoln City.
Exeter City says it will take appropriate action where necessary.
Cowley says: "Our 78-year-old kit man was assaulted. It's not what you want to see, it's not what you're in the game for."
They deserved to win tonight, but their supporters got a bit over-zealous and that's a shame."
New fish farming focus for Humber region?
Plans to turn the Humber region into a leading area for commercial fish farming will be discussed at the University of Hull later.
The Humber is already one of the UK's leading fish producing areas, with a market in Grimsby and several large processing factories.
Experts from the newly-formed National Aquaculture Centre are expected to tell a conference later about plans to reduce the pressure on wild fish stocks by farming more fish locally.
Exeter City to 'fully investigate' post-match behaviour
Exeter City has issued a statement saying it will "fully investigate" the behaviour of supporters following the club's victory over Lincoln City last night to win a spot in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.
After the final whistle, a number of fans invaded the pitch at St James Park and it's been alleged two members of Lincoln's coaching staff - including a 78-year-old kit man - were hurt in the aftermath.
Spotlight on ambulance response times in Lincolnshire
A Lincolnshire MP says she wants to see a big improvement in ambulance response times now the service is to be better funded.
It was announced yesterday that East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is to have up to £19m more every year.
EMAS currently reaches the most critically ill people in an average time of nine minutes, two short of its target.
The trust will use the money to recruit about 300 front-line staff.
Dr Caroline Johnson, the Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, says she's "delighted" at the cash boost and hopes it will mean "much better" response times in the future.
Lincolnshire's Friday forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A dry and reasonably warm day for Lincolnshire.
Here's the latest forecast:
Severe disruption: A160 Lincolnshire westbound
BBC News Travel
A160 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between A1173 Manby Road and A1077 Ulceby Road.
A160 Lincolnshire - A160 Humber Road in South Killingholme closed and slow traffic westbound between Manby Roundabout and Harbrough roundabout, because of an overturned lorry, a shed load of meat, a jackknifed lorry and a fuel spillage. Diversion in operation - Follow solid black triangle - follow A1173 towards Grimsby. Before Grimsby, join A180(W) towards the Harbrough roundabout, to re-join A160.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
By Paul Russell
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Appeal after woman found dead in flat
The body of Julie Byrne was found in a property in Skegness on Thursday.Read more
How much information is on your laptop?
Severe accident: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between A52 Wainfleet Road and B1195.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 Sibsey Road closed and slow traffic in both directions between the A52 Wainfleet Road junction in Boston and the B1195 junction in Hundleby, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Burglar jailed for armed raid 'terror'
Jack Walker, 25, threatened a man at gunpoint at his Ingoldmells home before stealing cash and a phone.Read more
Daws 'accepts' Scunthorpe manager offer
Scunthorpe caretaker boss Nick Daws says he has accepted the offer to manage the club on a permanent basis.Read more
Fox extends Grimsby Town contract
Grimsby Town full-back Andrew Fox signs a new one-year deal with the League Two side.Read more
Eardley signs new Lincoln contract
Player of the Season Neal Eardley signs a new deal with League Two losing play-off semi-finalists Lincoln.Read more
The top stories today
Here are the headlines from our Lincolnshire newsroom so far:
Witnesses sought after crash involving car and ambulance
Humberside Police want to speak with anyone who might have seen a collision between a white Ford Fiesta and an ambulance on Messignham Road in Scunthorpe.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.
While four people and a child were in the vehicles, no-one suffered serious injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage to also come forward.
Watch: Tonight's weather forecast
The weather will stay fine this evening with late sunshine.
It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming.
Light winds and lows of 3C (37F).
Here's my full forecast:
MP: Laws to protect personal data could go further
Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman says new laws to protect our personal data are a positive step forward but could go further.
New EU regulations come into force next week so consumers give so-called informed consent.
Meanwhile a six-month investigation by BBC Radio Lincolnshire has revealed that one computer was tracked by 800 "cookies", some originating in countries such as Russia, China and Japan.
Lincolnshire's weather
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It will be a dry end to the day and the weekend is looking good! Here's the latest forecast:
Catch the wedding at the castle
Don't forget you can watch the royal wedding at Lincoln Castle tomorrow.
A big screen will be set-up in association with BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Comets aim to keep unbeaten run in Scunthorpe
BBC Cumbria Sport
Workington Comets take their unbeaten start to the new speedway season to Scunthorpe tonight in the Championship.
They'll also have the new British Under-19 champion Dan Bewley in their side, after he won last night's event at Ipswich.
Tomorrow night's fixture with Scunthorpe at Workington was postponed because the Comets have so many riders away on international duty.
Walking festival starts in Lincolnshire
The Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival starts in Lincolnshire tomorrow:
Scunthorpe pub gets listed status
A Scunthorpe pub has been given a Grade II listing from Historic England.
The Queen Bess Public House is one of five quirky post-war pubs to be given the status.
It's named after a record-breaking blast furnace at the steelworks, and is one of the best-preserved surviving examples of a pub built by a major brewery in the decades after the World War Two.
The Queen Bess was built for the brewery Samuel Smith's and opened in 1959.
Memorial honours downed Dambusters crew
The Avro Lancaster was shot down by German gunners on the Dutch coast.Read more
Lincoln City fans thanked by club
Imps manager Danny Cowley has thanked fans for their support this year.
Lincoln City's season came to an end with a 3-1 defeat in the League Two play-off semi-final against Exeter City last night.
This season included their first trip to Wembley and a win in the Checkatrade Trophy.
Region can lead nation in fish farming
The Humber region could become the leading area in the country for commercial fish farming.
Plans have been discussed this morning with experts from the newly-formed National Aquaculture Centre.
The Humber is already one of the UK's leading fish producing areas, with a market in Grimsby and several large processing factories.
The conference at Hull University heard about plans to reduce the pressure on wild fish stocks by farming more fish locally.
Girl injured near school in Lincolnshire
A girl has suffered what police describe as minor injuries after a collision involving a car.
It happened around 08:00 today outside the Boston High School on Spilsby Road in the town.
Regeneration plan for Gainsborough
New plans have been unveiled to regenerate part of Gainsborough town centre - which could create hundreds of jobs.
The new proposals include developing a cinema with restaurants, a new public square and improvements to the riverfront.
West Lindsey District Council says it could generate £14m for the local economy.
Police applications at all time high
Humberside Police says a record number of people have applied to join the force in its latest recruitment window
More than 900 candidates applied this month and 4,307 applications have been made since August last year.
Humberside Police says the response "bucks the national trend" and is hoping to have 400 new officers employed by the end of the year.
Lincolnshire's afternoon forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
It's going to be a dry afternoon across Lincolnshire.
Here's the latest forecast:
Your top stories from Lincolnshire
The top stories from Lincolnshire so far today include:
Woman's body found in Skegness
A woman in her 50s has been found dead at a house in Skegness.
Police were called to Dorothy Avenue at about lunchtime yesterday.
A post-mortem examination is due to be held later.
Officers are currently describing her death as unexplained.
Lincolnshire children join in with Royal Wedding
With excitement growing ahead of the Royal Wedding tomorrow, some school children have also been tying the knot.
Pupils at Scampton Primary School near Lincoln held their own mock Royal Wedding in church this morning.
Tackling gang crime in Grimsby
Great Grimsby MP Melanie Onn says tackling gang crime in North East Lincolnshire is a priority.
The Labour MP has met with the Deputy Chief Constable of Humberside Police, and says the force is working on the issue but more needs to be done.
Lincolnshire gets ready to watch the Royal wedding
A big screen will be set up at Lincoln Castle tomorrow so people in the city can watch the Royal wedding.
The event is being organised in association with BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Entry will be free.
Police not investigating Exeter play-off 'assaults'
Andy Birkett
BBC News Online
Police say they are not currently investigating the assaults that are alleged to have occurred following Exeter City's League Two play-off game against Lincoln City last night.
Two members of Lincoln's coaching staff - including a 78-year-old kit man - are said to have been hurt when fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle.
Exeter City FC say they will fully investigate the matter.
MP seeks reassurance over Lincoln rail services
Lincoln's Labour MP is expected to ask transport officials later whether promised new London to Lincoln trains will still go ahead following this week's news about the East Coast Main Line franchise.
Concerns have been raised after it was announced Virgin Trains was being stripped of the franchise.
Virgin had promised to increase the amount of trains on many routes - including a two-hourly service from Lincoln to London by 2019.
New data laws are flawed, expert claims
New laws intended to protect people's personal data are flawed, an expert has claimed.
A six-month investigation by BBC Radio Lincolnshire has revealed that one computer was tracked by 800 "cookies", some originating in countries such as Russia, China and Japan.
New legislation to come into force this month demands that consumers give so-called informed consent.
But Thomas Moore, from Midlands-based TKM Technologies, says he's not convinced the new legislation will work as intended:
Lincoln kit man 'assaulted', says Cowley
Exeter City promise a "full investigation" as Lincoln boss Danny Cowley alleges the club's kit man was "assaulted" during a pitch invasion.Read more
Travel: Road closure in northern Lincolnshire
Fuel and meat isn't a pleasant mixture, but that's exactly what's been spilled on the A160 Humber Road westbound.
It comes after a lorry overturned near Immingham Docks and the A160 is currently closed in the area:
Lincoln City kit man 'assaulted' by fans after match
Exeter City FC says it's investigating claims that Lincoln City's kit man was assaulted after last night's League Two play-off semi-final at St James Park.
Exeter won the game 3-1, but Lincoln City Manager Danny Cowley says a minority of Exeter's fans behaved poorly when they were celebrating.
The kit man was not seriously injured in the incident, according to Lincoln City.
Exeter City says it will take appropriate action where necessary.
Cowley says: "Our 78-year-old kit man was assaulted. It's not what you want to see, it's not what you're in the game for."
New fish farming focus for Humber region?
Plans to turn the Humber region into a leading area for commercial fish farming will be discussed at the University of Hull later.
The Humber is already one of the UK's leading fish producing areas, with a market in Grimsby and several large processing factories.
Experts from the newly-formed National Aquaculture Centre are expected to tell a conference later about plans to reduce the pressure on wild fish stocks by farming more fish locally.
Exeter City to 'fully investigate' post-match behaviour
Exeter City has issued a statement saying it will "fully investigate" the behaviour of supporters following the club's victory over Lincoln City last night to win a spot in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.
After the final whistle, a number of fans invaded the pitch at St James Park and it's been alleged two members of Lincoln's coaching staff - including a 78-year-old kit man - were hurt in the aftermath.
Spotlight on ambulance response times in Lincolnshire
A Lincolnshire MP says she wants to see a big improvement in ambulance response times now the service is to be better funded.
It was announced yesterday that East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is to have up to £19m more every year.
EMAS currently reaches the most critically ill people in an average time of nine minutes, two short of its target.
The trust will use the money to recruit about 300 front-line staff.
Dr Caroline Johnson, the Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, says she's "delighted" at the cash boost and hopes it will mean "much better" response times in the future.
Lincolnshire's Friday forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A dry and reasonably warm day for Lincolnshire.
Here's the latest forecast:
Severe disruption: A160 Lincolnshire westbound
A160 Lincolnshire westbound severe disruption, between A1173 Manby Road and A1077 Ulceby Road.
A160 Lincolnshire - A160 Humber Road in South Killingholme closed and slow traffic westbound between Manby Roundabout and Harbrough roundabout, because of an overturned lorry, a shed load of meat, a jackknifed lorry and a fuel spillage. Diversion in operation - Follow solid black triangle - follow A1173 towards Grimsby. Before Grimsby, join A180(W) towards the Harbrough roundabout, to re-join A160.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Exeter City 3-1 Lincoln City (Agg 3-1)
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Two stunning second-half goals help Exeter City beat Lincoln City to reach the League Two play-off final.Read more