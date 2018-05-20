Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A Lincolnshire MP says she wants to see a big improvement in ambulance response times now the service is to be better funded.

BBC

It was announced yesterday that East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is to have up to £19m more every year.

EMAS currently reaches the most critically ill people in an average time of nine minutes, two short of its target.

The trust will use the money to recruit about 300 front-line staff.

Dr Caroline Johnson, the Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, says she's "delighted" at the cash boost and hopes it will mean "much better" response times in the future.