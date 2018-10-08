Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Children in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are some of the first in the world to join a pioneering medical trial to correct spinal deformities. Dr Lee Breakwell is using the method - said to help reduce pain - to help correct scoliosis at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Aleisha Darban, 6, from Lincolnshire, is one of just 17 children across the world taking part in the trials:
Watch: Spine straightening trials
