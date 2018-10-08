Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Radical surgery for Lincolnshire child scoliosis patient
  2. Live updates on Monday 8 October 2018

  2. Watch: Spine straightening trials

    Children in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are some of the first in the world to join a pioneering medical trial to correct spinal deformities.

    Dr Lee Breakwell is using the method - said to help reduce pain - to help correct scoliosis at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

    Aleisha Darban, 6, from Lincolnshire, is one of just 17 children across the world taking part in the trials:

    Video content

    Video caption: Child scoliosis: Cable ties used in operations
