Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A wanted man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 46-year-old man killed in Grimsby last year. Peter Craven was found with serious head injuries at a house in Oxford Street just before midnight on 15 August 2018. Humberside Police had been searching for Michael Kavanagh since the death. Mr Kavanagh, 30, was eventually arrested at the weekend on suspicion of Mr Craven's murder and grievous bodily harm following a Crimestoppers appeal. Humberside Police have thanked the public for their help. Shortly after Mr Craven died, three other men were arrested in connection with the death. A 47-year-old man who was arrested was released with no further action.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Wanted man arrested over Peter Craven murder
A wanted man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 46-year-old man killed in Grimsby last year.
Peter Craven was found with serious head injuries at a house in Oxford Street just before midnight on 15 August 2018.
Humberside Police had been searching for Michael Kavanagh since the death.
Mr Kavanagh, 30, was eventually arrested at the weekend on suspicion of Mr Craven's murder and grievous bodily harm following a Crimestoppers appeal.
Humberside Police have thanked the public for their help.
Shortly after Mr Craven died, three other men were arrested in connection with the death. A 47-year-old man who was arrested was released with no further action.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire both ways
A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, from A15 Horncastle Lane to A46 Riseholme Roundabout.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 in Welton Cliff closed in both directions from Showground Roundabout to Riseholme Roundabout, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time