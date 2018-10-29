Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A wanted man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 46-year-old man killed in Grimsby last year.

Peter Craven was found with serious head injuries at a house in Oxford Street just before midnight on 15 August 2018.

Humberside Police had been searching for Michael Kavanagh since the death.

Mr Kavanagh, 30, was eventually arrested at the weekend on suspicion of Mr Craven's murder and grievous bodily harm following a Crimestoppers appeal.

Humberside Police have thanked the public for their help.

Shortly after Mr Craven died, three other men were arrested in connection with the death. A 47-year-old man who was arrested was released with no further action.