Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

An inquest into the deaths of three people who died in a New Year's Day house fire near Boston is due to open later.

A murder investigation was launched following the blaze in Pear Tree Road, Kirton, near Boston in Lincolnshire.

Billy Hicks, 24, from Wyberton, and Jay Edmunds, 27, from Kirton, died in the fire.

Police confirmed later in January that Ashley Martin, 32, from Luton, who also died in the fire, would have been treated as a suspect in the death of Mr Hicks and Ms Edmunds.