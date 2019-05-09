Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincolnshire Police have appointed Jason Harwin as the force's new Deputy Chief Constable.
Mr Harwin (pictured), who is currently the Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, will take over from DCC Craig Naylor in June when he leaves to join the National Crime Agency.
I'm delighted and extremely humbled to be given this opportunity. I was born in Peterborough and lived in Stamford when I was younger, so it does feel like I am coming home. I can't wait to get started and build on the good work that is already being done in Lincolnshire." from Jason Harwin
I’m delighted and extremely humbled to be given this opportunity. I was born in Peterborough and lived in Stamford when I was younger, so it does feel like I am coming home. I can’t wait to get started and build on the good work that is already being done in Lincolnshire."
Peregrine chicks spotted at Lincoln Cathedral
The pigeons won't be happy but it looks like we have two new additions in the roost at Lincoln Cathedral.
You have to squint a bit but you can see the two little white shapes at the back...
You can see how mum is getting on through a live stream on Youtube.
Watch: Thursday's weather forecast
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It's going to be generally cloudy with spells of rain and drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight will stay cloudy and wet in places.
Worlaby man charged with murder after woman found dead
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a North Lincolnshire village.
The body of Joanne Hamer, 48, was found at a house on Main Street, Worlaby, on Monday.
Humberside Police said officers went to the property at about 12:45 BST "after a report of concern for the woman's safety".
Ian Hamer, 53, of Worlaby, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.