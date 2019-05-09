Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Murder charge after woman found dead
  2. New Deputy Chief Constable appointed
  3. Live updates on Thursday 9 May 2019

Live Reporting

By Alex Rhodes

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. New Deputy Chief Constable appointed

    Lincolnshire Police have appointed Jason Harwin as the force's new Deputy Chief Constable.

    Jason Harwin
    Copyright: Lincolnshire Police

    Mr Harwin (pictured), who is currently the Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, will take over from DCC Craig Naylor in June when he leaves to join the National Crime Agency.

    Quote Message: I’m delighted and extremely humbled to be given this opportunity. I was born in Peterborough and lived in Stamford when I was younger, so it does feel like I am coming home. I can’t wait to get started and build on the good work that is already being done in Lincolnshire." from Jason Harwin
    Jason Harwin

  2. Peregrine chicks spotted at Lincoln Cathedral

    The pigeons won't be happy but it looks like we have two new additions in the roost at Lincoln Cathedral.

    You have to squint a bit but you can see the two little white shapes at the back...

    View more on twitter

    You can see how mum is getting on through a live stream on Youtube.

  3. Watch: Thursday's weather forecast

    Owain Wyn Evans

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    It's going to be generally cloudy with spells of rain and drizzle throughout the day.

    Tonight will stay cloudy and wet in places.

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Weather forecast Thursday 9 May

  4. Worlaby man charged with murder after woman found dead

    A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a North Lincolnshire village.

    Joanne Hamer
    Copyright: Humberside Police

    The body of Joanne Hamer, 48, was found at a house on Main Street, Worlaby, on Monday.

    Humberside Police said officers went to the property at about 12:45 BST "after a report of concern for the woman's safety".

    Ian Hamer, 53, of Worlaby, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later.

Back to top