Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Christopher Lowson, has been suspended by the Archbishop of Canterbury following information provided by the police.

In a statement, the Archbishop of Canterbury said: "If these matters are found to be proven I consider that the bishop would present a significant risk of harm by not adequately safeguarding children and vulnerable people."

He added that there had been no allegation that Bishop Lowson had committed abuse of a child or vulnerable adult.

The bishop said he was "bewildered" by the suspension, but would fully co-operate.