Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Bishop of Lincoln suspended from office
- Lincolnshire MP makes case for Red Arrows staying in county
- Lincolnshire war hero to be honoured with VC memorial stone
- Top award for Lincolnshire windmill restoration
- Lincoln's first ever cat cafe gets go-ahead for city centre
- Live updates on Thursday 16 May 2019
By Lynsey Bradford
RSPCA raids Boston site after animal welfare concerns
RPSCA officers and Lincolnshire Police raided a site at New York near Boston this morning.
A police spokesman said a warrant was executed on behalf of the RSPCA due to concerns for animal welfare.
The RSPCA said it had assistance from specialist vets and equine handlers.
Bishop of Lincoln suspended from office
The Archbishop of Canterbury acted saying it was in relation to a safeguarding children inquiry.Read more
BreakingBishop of Lincoln suspended
The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Christopher Lowson, has been suspended by the Archbishop of Canterbury following information provided by the police.
In a statement, the Archbishop of Canterbury said: "If these matters are found to be proven I consider that the bishop would present a significant risk of harm by not adequately safeguarding children and vulnerable people."
He added that there had been no allegation that Bishop Lowson had committed abuse of a child or vulnerable adult.
The bishop said he was "bewildered" by the suspension, but would fully co-operate.
Man faces trial over race hate charges
Nathan Worrell is accused of posting neo-Nazi stickers in Grimsby and inciting racial hatred.Read more
Imps boss collects new trophy
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has been named League Two Manager of the Year.
He was handed the award by the League Managers Association.
Cowley led the Imps to the League Two title and has now guided the Sincil Bank outfit to two promotions in his three seasons at the club.
MP highlights Red Arrows' Lincolnshire heritage
A Lincolnshire MP has met the new Defence Secretary to make the case for the legendary Red Arrows staying in the county.
Last year, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the team's current base, RAF Scampton, will be sold off.
RAF Scampton, which was also home to the famous 617 Squadron as they prepared for the Dambusters mission in World War Two, has housed the Red Arrows since 2000.
Dr Caroline Johnson, Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, has explained to Penny Mourdaunt how the aerobatic team is a vital part of Lincolnshire's heritage.
The Red Arrows are currently in Greece, putting the finishing touches to this summer's display.
Road closures after serious collision in Louth
Roads in Louth are expected to be closed for some time after a collision between a car and a cyclist on Newmarket:
'Always on the lookout for more foster carers'
People in Lincolnshire who would like to become foster carers are being urged to come forward.
Lincolnshire County Council says that while the fostering service has been successful in recruiting carers across the county over the past few years, more are needed.
New foster carers for teenagers, children with additional needs or brothers and sisters who need to be kept together are all being urged to get in touch.
A special event for anyone interested in becoming a carer is due to be held on Tuesday 21 May at The Olde Barn Hotel, near Grantham, the council says.
War hero to be honoured with VC memorial stone
A Lincolnshire war hero will be honoured with the placing of a Victoria Cross memorial stone in Great Limber.
Samuel Needham, who was born in the village, was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery fighting in the Middle East during the World War One.
Needham’s actions on 10 September 1918, when his patrol group was attacked in Palestine, saved his patrol from certain destruction.
He was killed by accidental gunshot on 4 November 1918 at Kantara in Egypt, where he was buried. The armistice that ended the war was signed seven days later.
A Victoria Cross is the highest military decoration awarded for valour to members of the armed forces.
Commemorative stones were produced by the government for each of the 628 recipients of the Victoria Cross in the UK, to mark the centenary of the start of the outbreak of World War One. The stones honour their bravery and provide a lasting legacy of local heroes within communities.
The service is at 11:00 at St Peter’s Churchyard on 8 June.
Top award for Lincolnshire windmill restoration
The restoration of an historic Lincolnshire windmill has been recognised with a professional award.
Heckington Windmill, which is the only operational eight-sailed windmill in the world, underwent an extensive restoration programme.
Last night it was named the best building conservation scheme at the regional Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors awards.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Transport Hub, which includes the new bus station and multi-storey car park, was named best infrastructure project.
Feline good? City's first cat cafe gets go-ahead
Local Democracy Reporting Service
There's to be no "paws" for thought after plans for Lincoln's first ever cat cafe were given the green light.
Coffee Cats Lincoln has been given permission to convert the former Winkworth estate agents on Silver Street.
The application says the business will include areas for the cats to climb, play and rest, with a separate area for eating and sleeping along with litter trays.
The company plans to host events alongside the cafe, including cat yoga, poetry nights and animal welfare events.
The application states food will not be prepared on site.
It’s expected the unit will be ready for opening in about two months.
Boston road partially closed after collision
Motorists are being asked to avoid the A52 Wainfleet Road in Boston after a crash involving two vehicles.
Drivers in the area are being warned to expect some delays:
Watch: Thursday's weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A dry day with sunny spells, but there will be areas of cloud and it'll be cooler than yesterday.
Watch my full forecast here:
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A18 Lincolnshire both ways
A18 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, from turning for North Thoresby to Salters Lane.
A18 Lincolnshire - A18 Barton Street blocked in both directions from the turning for North Thoresby junction to the Salters Lane junction, because of an overturned lorry and a fuel spillage. Traffic is coping well.
Have you seen Peter Warren?
People in the south of Lincoln and Market Rasen are being asked to check their gardens and outbuildings for a missing 70-year-old man.
Peter Warren went missing from the Calder Road area of Lincoln on Wednesday, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Officers are also asking dog walkers and commuters to be vigilant.
Anyone who's seen Mr Warren or knows where he is is being asked to contact police.