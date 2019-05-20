Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Over £41,000 has so far been raised online in a bid to help members of a model railway club in Lincolnshire whose work was destroyed by vandals at the weekend.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club Copyright: Market Deeping Model Railway Club

Market Deeping Model Railway Club lost years of work in the raid at an exhibition at Welland Academy in Stamford on Saturday.

Club chairman Peter Davies has described the damage as "total wanton destruction" and much of it was "irrecoverable".

Four youths have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage as a result of the incident.

A crowdfunding page set up to raise £500 for the club has made more than £39,000 in less than 24 hours.

Offers of help have also come from model railway clubs in places such as Bodmin in Cornwall, Great Yarmouth and Doncaster, according to Mr Davies.