Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Live updates on Wednesday 22 May 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A1 Lincolnshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A1 Lincolnshire northbound severe accident, from A607 Harlaxton to A52 Barrowby Road Grantham North.

    A1 Lincolnshire - A1 in Grantham blocked and queuing traffic northbound from Harlaxton to Grantham North, because of an accident involving two lorries.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top