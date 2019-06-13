Live
Flooding in Lincolnshire: Latest updates
Summary
- Flood warnings remain in place for Lincolnshire
- Fire crews deal with over 30 flood-related incidents
- Several roads closed due excess surface water
- No rail services between Skegness and Boston due to flooding
- Skegness Grammar closed except for GCSE and A-level exams
- Live updates on Thursday 13 June 2019
Flooding continues to cause disruption in Lincolnshire
Heavy rain overnight is causing further disruption for parts of Lincolnshire this morning.
Several flood warnings are in place across the county, including the River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints and the River Witham in North Kesteven.
Click here for all the latest flood warning and alert information.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says that overnight its crews dealt with more than 30 calls to assist residents concerned about flood water.
Meanwhile a number of roads are closed because of excess surface water, including the A158 between Horncastle and Gunby roundabout and the road through Kirkby on Bain.
There are also no rail services been Skegness and Boston.
Skegness Grammar School is once again shut to all pupils except those taking GCSE and A-level exams.