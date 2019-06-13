Flooding in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

Heavy rain overnight is causing further disruption for parts of Lincolnshire this morning.

Several flood warnings are in place across the county, including the River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints and the River Witham in North Kesteven.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says that overnight its crews dealt with more than 30 calls to assist residents concerned about flood water.

Meanwhile a number of roads are closed because of excess surface water, including the A158 between Horncastle and Gunby roundabout and the road through Kirkby on Bain.

There are also no rail services been Skegness and Boston.

Skegness Grammar School is once again shut to all pupils except those taking GCSE and A-level exams.