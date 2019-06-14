Live
Flooding in Lincolnshire: Latest updates
Summary
- 'Major incident' declared due to flooding in Wainfleet
- 'Phased evacuation' of about 70 homes in Wainfleet
- Seven flood warnings remain in place for Lincolnshire
- RAF Chinook helicopters drop ballast overnight to try and block river breech
- Water levels will take some time to subside - Environment Agency
- Live updates on Friday 14 June 2019
Live Reporting
By David McKenna
All times stated are UK
Operation continues to stem River Steeping breach
The RAF and emergency services have worked through the night airlifting sandbags into place to block a breach in the River Steeping at Wainfleet.
Last night, a "major incident" was declared in the area after the river had earlier broken its banks.
About 70 properties have been evacuated, with local residents moved to a rest centre at nearby Skegness for the night.
Work is due to resume this morning on blocking the breach.
Flood warnings remain in place in Lincolnshire
Seven flood warnings remain in place for parts of Lincolnshire.
This means flooding is expected and immediate action is required.
The areas currently affected are:
Lincolnshire flooding: What we know now
With flooding continuing in parts of Lincolnshire this Friday morning, here's what we know now: