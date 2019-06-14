Flooding in Lincolnshire: Latest updates

The RAF and emergency services have worked through the night airlifting sandbags into place to block a breach in the River Steeping at Wainfleet.

Alan Middleton Copyright: Alan Middleton

Last night, a "major incident" was declared in the area after the river had earlier broken its banks.

@Richardesty/Twitter Copyright: @Richardesty/Twitter

About 70 properties have been evacuated, with local residents moved to a rest centre at nearby Skegness for the night.

Work is due to resume this morning on blocking the breach.