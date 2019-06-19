Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Emergency planners in Lincolnshire say residents in parts of the county still need to be prepared as heavy rain and more possible flooding is expected.

Lincolnshire Police Drones Copyright: Lincolnshire Police Drones

Thunderstorms which were forecast for overnight didn't materialise but there's still a weather warning in place for heavy downpours today.

Assistant Police Chief Constable Shaun West says they're expecting more challenging weather conditions.

It follows almost a week of rain and flooding disruption for people in the county - particularly in the Wainfleet area.

The Environment Agency have said there hasn't been a second breach of the River Steeping following reports of a crack forming next to the initial breach. They say it's just superficial erosion and are monitoring the area closely.