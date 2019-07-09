Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A1 Lincolnshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A1 Lincolnshire northbound severe disruption, from B1174 Grantham South to A607 Harlaxton.

    A1 Lincolnshire - One lane closed and it's slow on A1 northbound from Grantham South to Harlaxton, because of a shed load and a spillage.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top