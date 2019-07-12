Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincolnshire motorcycle racer Ivan Lintin says he has been overwhelmed by support from his fans since his horrifying crash on the Isle of Man.

It's exactly a year ago since he was critically injured in the Southern 100 race and has since undergone speech and language therapy.

But he's still helping the on-call firefighting team in Bardney and has recently returned to work.

Ian said: "It's just been really good. I'm back at Siemens now, I'm a Siemens maintenance fitter, and I'll be back in the fire service soon.

"It's just good to tick the normal boxes in life again as opposed to the negatives of being involved in a crash."