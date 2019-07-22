Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Inquiries are continuing this morning after a man was found with serious stab wounds in Lincoln.

St Benedicts Square was cordoned off yesterday after officers were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning.

The victim was taken to Lincoln County Hospital with serious injuries which police believe were caused by an attacker using a broken bottle.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.