Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

More shops in Lincoln City Centre are to switch locations with each other.

Shops in the Cornhill area of the city are to trade places, just months after Boots moved across the High Street into what used to be BHS.

HMV is going to move to a unit near WHSmiths and Heron foods (pictured), while McDonalds will move from its location on the Cornhill to the old HMV building on the High Street.

HMV bosses say all staff will remain there and that the new store will increase its focus on its vinyl range.

There's no news yet on whether anything will move into the old McDonalds restaurant in the Cornhill and continue the game of musical chairs.