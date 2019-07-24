Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There's still some disruption on the East Coast Mainline after major problems along the route yesterday.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on trains after power lines were damaged near Grantham, with some passengers fainting when the lack of power cut off the air-conditioning.

Several services running through Yorkshire and Lincolnshire this morning have been cancelled.

It's the second power failure on the line this month.

Passengers who had tickets for trains yesterday can use them today, according to train operator LNER.