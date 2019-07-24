Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. East Coast Mainline disruption continues

    There's still some disruption on the East Coast Mainline after major problems along the route yesterday.

    A train on the East Coast
    Copyright: BBC

    Hundreds of passengers were stranded on trains after power lines were damaged near Grantham, with some passengers fainting when the lack of power cut off the air-conditioning.

    Several services running through Yorkshire and Lincolnshire this morning have been cancelled.

    It's the second power failure on the line this month.

    Passengers who had tickets for trains yesterday can use them today, according to train operator LNER.

Back to top