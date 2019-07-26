Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Rail passengers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are being warned to expect another day of delays and cancellations on the trains, with people intending to travel further afield being asked not to travel if they don't have to.

Adam Bruce Copyright: Adam Bruce

Following damage to overhead wires on the route from Sheffield to London St Pancras, train operator East Midlands Trains is asking customers not to travel .

The train pictured above was stuck in a tunnel on the route yesterday leading to an evacuation.

Tickets are being accepted on "reasonable routes" for customers trying to get to London, East Midlands Trains said:

Meanwhile, train operator LNER is also warning of "severe disruption" again this morning, with many of its services to and from London Kings Cross cancelled .

That's due to faults on trains and overhead wire issues, the firm says.