Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Lincolnshire's Friday weather forecast

    A cloudy day in Lincolnshire with the chance of a shower.

    Here's the latest forecast:

    BBC
  2. Questions raised over payouts for council departures

    Taxpayers have a right to know whether senior staff members at a Lincolnshire council are being handed big payouts when they leave, a councillor has said.

    SKDC building
    South Kesteven District Council is under scrutiny over the recent departure of both its chief executive and chief finance officer.

    The authority's external auditors say they're looking into the matter.

    Independent councillor Phil Dilks says he wants to know why the officers left - and if they were paid-off:

    Quote Message: These questions are being asked not just by me but by residents who are saying, 'What on earth is going on?' and I think they deserve answers. The senior management team isn't a merry-go-round...This is public money we're talking about." from Phil Dilks Independent councillor, SKDC
    Phil DilksIndependent councillor, SKDC
