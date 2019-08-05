Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A total of £850m of that sum will be shared among 20 hospitals across the country, of which Boston's Pilgrim Hospital is being awarded £21m to ease pressure on its A&E department.
Earlier this year, Care Quality Commission inspectors criticised Boston’s A&E, saying there was significant overcrowding and unacceptable waiting times for patients.
The rest of the £850m sum will go on infrastructure, including buildings.
Responding to the funding announcement, the Health Foundation healthcare charity said "years of under-investment in the NHS's infrastructure means this extra money risks being little more than a drop in the ocean".
Ben Gershlick, from the charity, added that NHS facilities in England were "in major disrepair", with a £6bn maintenance backlog.
Hospitals set to receive £850m revealed
Prime Minister in Boston for NHS funding announcement
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit a hospital in Lincolnshire for the official announcement of an extra £1.8bn in funding for the NHS in England.
