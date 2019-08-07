Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Almost 570 people were killed or seriously injured on the county's roads last year, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police Copyright: Lincolnshire Police

In 142 of these cases, speed was a factor.

This month, the force says it's focusing on speeding and outlining factors specific to Lincolnshire which road users are being warned to consider before hitting the accelerator.

Police say the week is about communication and engagement, but the following two weeks will be about enforcement with officers on the look-out for speeding vehicles across the county.