Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Check your speed - Police warning ahead of crackdown
Almost 570 people were killed or seriously injured on the county's roads last year, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire PoliceCopyright: Lincolnshire Police
In 142 of these cases, speed was a factor.
This month, the force says it's focusing on speeding and outlining factors specific to Lincolnshire which road users are being warned to consider before hitting the accelerator.
Police say the week is about communication and engagement, but the following two weeks will be about enforcement with officers on the look-out for speeding vehicles across the county.
Quote Message: We have lots of A and B roads, sharp bends and vehicles of varying speeds sharing the roads. It’s a rural county and agricultural traffic is inevitable and essential. How drivers respond to this is a choice. Choose speed and you endanger yourself, your passengers and other road users. Slow down and enjoy the rural scenery." from Supt Paul Timmins Lincolnshire Police
We have lots of A and B roads, sharp bends and vehicles of varying speeds sharing the roads. It’s a rural county and agricultural traffic is inevitable and essential. How drivers respond to this is a choice. Choose speed and you endanger yourself, your passengers and other road users. Slow down and enjoy the rural scenery."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Check your speed - Police warning ahead of crackdown
Almost 570 people were killed or seriously injured on the county's roads last year, according to Lincolnshire Police.
In 142 of these cases, speed was a factor.
This month, the force says it's focusing on speeding and outlining factors specific to Lincolnshire which road users are being warned to consider before hitting the accelerator.
Police say the week is about communication and engagement, but the following two weeks will be about enforcement with officers on the look-out for speeding vehicles across the county.