Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police officers were called to an address in Scunthorpe after reports of two men "squaring up" to each other in the street with knives. Officers were called to Jackson Road at 05:15 on Tuesday, near the junction with Tomlinson Avenue. The men were "squaring up" to each other before one of the men ran up to a property and damaged a door. Both quickly left the area. There were no reports of injuries or anyone else being involved. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed, according to Humberside Police.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Arrest after men 'square up' with knives in Scunthorpe
Police officers were called to an address in Scunthorpe after reports of two men "squaring up" to each other in the street with knives.
Officers were called to Jackson Road at 05:15 on Tuesday, near the junction with Tomlinson Avenue.
The men were "squaring up" to each other before one of the men ran up to a property and damaged a door. Both quickly left the area.
There were no reports of injuries or anyone else being involved.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed, according to Humberside Police.