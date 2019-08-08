Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news

  1. Arrest after men 'square up' with knives in Scunthorpe

    Police officers were called to an address in Scunthorpe after reports of two men "squaring up" to each other in the street with knives.

    Police
    Copyright: BBC

    Officers were called to Jackson Road at 05:15 on Tuesday, near the junction with Tomlinson Avenue.

    The men were "squaring up" to each other before one of the men ran up to a property and damaged a door. Both quickly left the area.

    There were no reports of injuries or anyone else being involved.

    A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed, according to Humberside Police.

