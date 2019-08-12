Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A woman's had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance following a serious collision in Lincoln. It happened at about 15:20 yesterday afternoon on Tritton Road and involved two female pedestrians and a car. The injured woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. Another woman was also taken to hospital following the collision. Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
