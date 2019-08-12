Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
  1. Woman airlifted to hospital after Lincoln crash

    A woman's had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance following a serious collision in Lincoln.

    It happened at about 15:20 yesterday afternoon on Tritton Road and involved two female pedestrians and a car.

    The injured woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

    Another woman was also taken to hospital following the collision.

    Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

