Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Cauliflower shortages as extreme weather kills crops

    Britain is experiencing a cauliflower shortage after extreme weather killed off much of this year's crops.

    Cauliflower
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Heavy rainfall in June destroyed crops in Lincolnshire, and alternative European supplies wilted in last month's heatwave.

    Cauliflower prices have soared and some farmers have suffered financial losses after the destruction of their crops.

    The shortages were described as "very concerning" by a spokesman for the Brassica Growers Association.

    Other brassica - including cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts - are also in short supply.

Back to top