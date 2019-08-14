Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Britain is experiencing a cauliflower shortage after extreme weather killed off much of this year's crops.

Heavy rainfall in June destroyed crops in Lincolnshire, and alternative European supplies wilted in last month's heatwave.

Cauliflower prices have soared and some farmers have suffered financial losses after the destruction of their crops.

The shortages were described as "very concerning" by a spokesman for the Brassica Growers Association.

Other brassica - including cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts - are also in short supply.