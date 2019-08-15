Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Some residents in Louth are having to take maggot-infested bin bags to the tip because they can't afford council wheelie bins, it has been claimed.

Under the current rules in East Lindsey, all new home owners have to pay £27 each for a domestic and recycling bin, plus a further £25 delivery charge.

Louth town councillors Lynne Cooney and Alex Cox have set up a petition to try to get the charges dropped, saying it's too expensive for many people on low incomes.

Councillor Cooney says: "It was a resident who contacted me. At that time she couldn't afford it and she asked for bin bags which they wouldn't provide, so she had to provide her own.

"When we've had this hot weather recently, the bins had maggots which then spilled out into the car."

East Lindsey District Council says the charges have been in place for two years now and are a reflection of the financial challenges the authority is facing.