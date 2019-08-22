Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The owners of a blind hedgehog - who feared they would never see their prickly pal again - have hailed his return as a "miracle". Frank and Veronica Tett, from Scunthorpe, made a desperate plea to trace Stephen after a van with him inside was stolen in Leeds at the weekend. The couple, who run a hedgehog hospital in North Lincolnshire, had said their hopes of finding Stephen alive were fading . But on Wednesday night they announced: "A miracle has happened. Stephen has been found fit and well." They said the animal was now back home and was getting settled after five days away. The couple had posted several updates on the Andrew's Hedgehog Hospital Facebook page asking people to look out for a light grey-coloured cat carrier. It was inside the van taken from Albion Place in Leeds on Saturday morning.
Red Arrows prepare for spectacular New York fly-past
Lincolnshire's Red Arrows are due to take part in a 24-jet flight over the statue of Liberty in New York later.
They'll fly down the Hudson River with the US Navy's Blue Angels, the US Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team.
It's part of the RAF Scampton-based team's 11 week tour of North America.
Red Three Squadron Leader Mike Bowden says it should be quite a sight.
He says: "We're going to bomb down the Hudson at low level, right the way down into Manhattan. Then a teardrop round Liberty Island - with some fantastic photo opportunities.
"It's fairly straightforward in terms of the profile we're going to fly, but the backdrop and the setting will be second to none."