Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The owners of a blind hedgehog - who feared they would never see their prickly pal again - have hailed his return as a "miracle".

Frank and Veronica Tett, from Scunthorpe, made a desperate plea to trace Stephen after a van with him inside was stolen in Leeds at the weekend.

The couple, who run a hedgehog hospital in North Lincolnshire, had said their hopes of finding Stephen alive were fading.

But on Wednesday night they announced: "A miracle has happened. Stephen has been found fit and well."

They said the animal was now back home and was getting settled after five days away.

The couple had posted several updates on the Andrew's Hedgehog Hospital Facebook page asking people to look out for a light grey-coloured cat carrier.

It was inside the van taken from Albion Place in Leeds on Saturday morning.