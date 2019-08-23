Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. New home for Wainfleet flood support drop-in sessions

    People affected by flooding in and around Wainfleet are being offered help and support at a drop-in session in the town later.

    Flooding at Wainfleet
    Copyright: Chris Dower/PA Wire

    The Environment Agency has been holding regular advice sessions at Coronation Hall since the recent devastating floods.

    However, the sessions have now moved into the Woolpack pub and will be there every Friday to give information and support.

    About 600 houses were evacuated when the River Steeping burst its banks on 12 June.

    RAF helicopters were drafted in to drop bags of ballast in a £1m operation to fill a breach in the riverbank after the equivalent of two months' rain fell in two days.

Back to top