Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

People affected by flooding in and around Wainfleet are being offered help and support at a drop-in session in the town later.

The Environment Agency has been holding regular advice sessions at Coronation Hall since the recent devastating floods.

However, the sessions have now moved into the Woolpack pub and will be there every Friday to give information and support.

About 600 houses were evacuated when the River Steeping burst its banks on 12 June.

RAF helicopters were drafted in to drop bags of ballast in a £1m operation to fill a breach in the riverbank after the equivalent of two months' rain fell in two days.