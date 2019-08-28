Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A five-year-old boy has climbed one of Yorkshire's highest peaks dressed in his flying suit as a "thank you" to the Red Arrows for saluting him.

Andrew Newson Copyright: Andrew Newson

Jacob Newson, from Leeds, met the Royal Air Force's aerobatic crew earlier this month. His father Andrew, 51, said it had made his son's "dream come true".

The youngster then decided to take on the challenge of walking up Pen-y-Ghent in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Jacob said: "I can't believe I climbed to the top. It was super, super hard."

Crown Copyright Copyright: Crown Copyright

"It was absolutely amazing," said Mr Newsom, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew member.

"He did it all on his own and I didn't even have to carry him, which was brilliant."

The Red Arrows fan has raised more than £5,500, which his father said was "overwhelming" as the target was initially set up to raise £500.