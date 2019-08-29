Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A rising number of self-harm incidents at an immigration centre is "a matter of definite concern", a watchdog has said.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said cases of self-harm at Morton Hall Immigration Removal Centre increased from 181 in 2017 to 217 in 2018.

A report also raised concerns about people with mental health conditions being detained at the centre.

The Home Office said it was committed to supporting vulnerable detainees.

The IMB report, which looked at the centre's performance for 2018, questioned the policy of housing detainees with criminal backgrounds alongside detainees with no such background.

It said this had an adverse effect on the safety and welfare of the latter.

However, the report praised improvements to mental health care and said staffing levels had increased.