Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a reported rape on Cleethorpes Beach.

Humberside Police were called just after midnight to reports that a woman had been found on the beach near to Central Promenade in a distressed state. Officers were quickly on the scene and an investigation was launched.

Det Chf Insp Chris Calvert said: “Investigations into the reported rape have led to the arrest of a man who is currently in custody assisting with our inquiries.

“As part of our enquiries we have looked at the local CCTV footage from the area between these times and we have identified a number of people from this that we believe may be witnesses.

“These photos show a number of cars in the area at the time and we are asking for the people that were in these vehicles to come forward as we believe that they may be witnesses."

He stressed the people in the photographs were not suspects.