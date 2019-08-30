Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A cyclist has suffered minor injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Withern.
The man was knocked from his bicycle at about 14:00 on Monday (26 August) on the A157, Main Road, Withern.
The vehicle involved failed to stop.
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or any witnesses to get in touch.
Man arrested in connection with Cleethorpes rape
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a reported rape on Cleethorpes Beach.
Humberside Police were called just after midnight to reports that a woman had been found on the beach near to Central Promenade in a distressed state. Officers were quickly on the scene and an investigation was launched.
Det Chf Insp Chris Calvert said: “Investigations into the reported rape have led to the arrest of a man who is currently in custody assisting with our inquiries.
“As part of our enquiries we have looked at the local CCTV footage from the area between these times and we have identified a number of people from this that we believe may be witnesses.
“These photos show a number of cars in the area at the time and we are asking for the people that were in these vehicles to come forward as we believe that they may be witnesses."
He stressed the people in the photographs were not suspects.
Text alerts to warn residents about bad weather
More homes in Wainfleet will be able to sign up to receive flood alerts following a review by the Environment Agency.
Those living in Wainfleet All Saints and Thorpe St Peter can now request to get a text, call or email with the latest information in the event of more bad weather.
Deborah Campbell is Lincolnshire's flood risk manager, and says they've learnt lessons after the River Steeping breached its bank in June.
"It now includes people who are not just at risk of flooding, it is the wider community. So people will be made aware if there is a chance the roads might be cut off and they might struggle to get around and do their normal daily activities."
A dedicated service for the wider Croft area has also now gone live.
Council targeting antisocial behaviour problems in Boston
Steps have been taken to address the problems of antisocial behaviour in Boston, according to the town's council leader.
A meeting was held on Wednesday by residents and business owners, and council leader Aaron Spencer was there to hear people's concerns.
He says the council will now be targeting areas where they can have the most impact.
Measures include a new enforcement contract to issue penalties for littering - several have already been issued - and the town centre toilets will now be open 24 hours a day for a three month trial period.
Councillor Spencer says the council will also continue to lobby local MP Matt Warman, who was also at the meeting, for additional funding and powers.
Police say death at Lincoln house is 'not suspicious'
The death of a man at a house in Lincoln is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to Escombe View in Lincoln, at
around 20:00 on Monday, where one of the occupants, a 26-year-old man, was
confirmed dead.
A police spokesman said a post-mortem examination has
taken place and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
He said a file has been passed to the coroner.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.
Council awarded £100,000 for Mayflower 400 events
A Lincolnshire council has been awarded £100,000 to fund a series of events in Gainsborough commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's historic voyage.
West Lindsey District Council has received the money from Arts Council England.
The National Lottery funding will provide of arts and creative opportunities as part of the ‘Mayflower 400’ project of events.
Next year marks the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower from Plymouth to what is now Plymouth in Massachusetts, USA.
Gainsborough has a special connection to the Mayflower anniversary as separatist movements originated in this region that led them on their journey to America.
Anna Scott Mayflower 400 Officer at West Lindsey District Council
I’m overjoyed to be receiving this money from the Arts Council. This money will help us provide high quality, engaging events for people in Gainsborough, to truly bring alive the story of the Mayflower Pilgrims and help locals and visitors alike understand what that story means for them.”
Man released from Cleethorpes rape investigation
A man who was arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Cleethorpes has been eliminated as a suspect, police say.
The 41-year-old, from Grimsby was arrested yesterday, but Humberside Police say he has now been released from the investigation.
Officers were called just after midnight on 22 August to reports that a woman had been found on the beach near to Central Promenade in a distressed state.
They continue to appeal for any witnesses.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A158 Lincolnshire eastbound
A158 Lincolnshire eastbound severe accident, after the Apley turn off.
A158 Lincolnshire - A158 in Wragby partially blocked and it's slow eastbound after the the Apley turn off junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Manx GP: James Hind takes record-breaking win
Teenager James Hind stormed to his maiden victory in the Manx Grand Prix, breaking the Lightweight race lap record twice in the process.
Hind took the chequered flag with an almost 29-second advantage over Italian rider Francesco Curinga.
The 19-year-old, from Market Rasen, set the fastest time on the opening lap of the race before breaking the record again on lap two with an average speed of 116.45mph.
More direct services between Lincoln and London welcomed
Train operator London North Eastern Railway Extra has announced plans to introduce four more direct daily services between Lincoln and London Kings Cross.
Currently on weekdays, there's only one direct service in the morning and one in the evening between the two cities.
But from 21 October LNER says it will add four extra direct journeys in each direction.
Managing Director David Horne says: "These trains are going to bring a lot of benefits to our customers and indeed to Lincoln and surrounding areas. We've only run one train a day each way direct until now, so to have direct services running throughout the days is really going to be a welcome improvement."
Legal challenge against police degree plans is 'worth it'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Marc Jones said the scheme is “not in the public interest” as it would take 40 front-line officers off the streets while they train.
He said £20,000 has been set aside to fund the initial stages of a judicial review into the matter.
Lincolnshire Police has asked for the proposal to be delayed until 2023 for a full evaluation.
Marc Jones Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire
Ultimately, what we hope is that the college will come to the table and speak to us about a compromise. These things can run into a couple of hundreds of thousands of pounds and they can be expensive. But, to put that into perspective, losing 40 front-line officers from the streets of our county is what we are fighting for and I have to say that is worth the money."
Family pay tribute to motorcyclist killed in B1225 crash
The family of a motorcyclist killed in a collision in Market Rasen have said he was a "kind and caring man who would do anything for anyone".
Father-of-two Tony Scarbro, 36, from Gainsborough, was one of two motorcyclists who died in a collision on the B1225 at Stone Farm, Thoresway, on 17 August.
In a statement, his partner Lauren Scaife and his family said they did not know what they would do without him.
It read: "Words cannot begin to explain how much we are all going to miss Tony. He was a real family man and was at his happiest spending time with Lauren and his daughters.
"He had a great sense of humour and always made light of everything. [He] had a passion for anything with an engine and enjoyed tinkering in his garage with friends."
Watch: Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Gillian Brown
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
It'll be a largely dry and cloudy day for most with the odd shower in places.
Temperatures could get up to 23C or 24C.
Motorcycle crash victim named
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A motorcyclist, who died in a crash on the A57 on Monday, has been named as Nick Strickson from Swinderby.
BBC Sport
Rotherham loan Proctor to Scunthorpe
Rotherham United loan striker Jamie Proctor to Scunthorpe United on a season-long deal.Read more
Gillian Brown
Watch: Red Arrows display team soar above Niagara Falls
The Royal Air Force display team flew over Niagara Falls as part of a tour of North America.
The 11-week, coast-to-coast itinerary has seen the team fly over other famous landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty in New York.
It also takes in venues from Boston to Seattle and San Diego to Houston: