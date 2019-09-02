Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Man in hospital after A638 crash

    Alex Regan

    BBC News

    A man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A638 between Eaton and Gamston last night.

    The collision, on the Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire border, at 22:50 involved one car.

    Nottinghamshire Police said it is believed the man's injuries "could be life-threatening".

    The road remains closed meaning some local bus services have been diverted.

    A638
    Copyright: Google

  2. Nine weeks of roadworks start on busy Lincolnshire road

    Resurfacing work on one of Lincolnshire's busiest roads is due to get under way today.

    Roadworkds sign
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The A15 between RAF Scampton and the Cliff Road junction will be closed overnight as part of a nine-week programme.

    The work will make the road safer, according to Lincolnshire County Council, which adds that disruption during the resurfacing will be minimised.

