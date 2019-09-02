Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A638 between Eaton and Gamston last night. The collision, on the Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire border, at 22:50 involved one car. Nottinghamshire Police said it is believed the man's injuries "could be life-threatening". The road remains closed meaning some local bus services have been diverted.
Nine weeks of roadworks start on busy Lincolnshire road
Resurfacing work on one of Lincolnshire's busiest roads is due to get under way today.
The A15 between RAF Scampton and the Cliff Road junction will be closed overnight as part of a nine-week programme.
The work will make the road safer, according to Lincolnshire County Council, which adds that disruption during the resurfacing will be minimised.