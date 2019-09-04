Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man accused of stirring up racial hatred by displaying neo-Nazi stickers has been convicted of race hate offences.

Nathan Worrell, 46, of Scott Close, Grimsby, had denied 11 race hate offences concerning the possession and publication of far-right material.

He was convicted of eight charges but cleared of three others at Grimsby Crown Court.

Worrell was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.