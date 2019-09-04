Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Thousands of illicit cigarettes uncovered in Grimsby haul
Six bin liners containing 35,000 illicit cigarettes have been uncovered in Grimsby.
North East Lincolnshire CouncilCopyright: North East Lincolnshire Council
North East Lincolnshire Council’s Trading Standards team found the cigarettes in a shop and vehicle last month, it's been revealed.
An inspection was carried out on 23 August by Trading Standards officers, following a report from a member of the public.
North East Lincolnshire CouncilCopyright: North East Lincolnshire Council
The bin liners were found in the rear of the shop and the boot of a car, a number of which are suspected to be counterfeit.
In total, 1,750 packs were seized under the Trade Marks Act 1994. Investigations are ongoing to confirm whether the products are counterfeit.
Quote Message: This is a large stash of potential counterfeit goods and we’re pleased to be taking them off the streets. North East Lincolnshire doesn’t want or need illicit cigarettes or tobacco on our streets. We will pursue anyone involved in this industry and they risk being sentenced to a term of imprisonment by the court.” from Councillor Ron Shepherd North East Lincolnshire Council
This is a large stash of potential counterfeit goods and we’re pleased to be taking them off the streets. North East Lincolnshire doesn’t want or need illicit cigarettes or tobacco on our streets. We will pursue anyone involved in this industry and they risk being sentenced to a term of imprisonment by the court.”
Lincoln City lost 2-1 to Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy last night, but attention was on the duo after they were linked to both Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.
After the match, Danny Cowley told the BBC: "I believe there was contact from the clubs. But we're Lincoln City managers, we're totally focused and committed to this.
"I'm sure anyone who was here will have seen how hard we were fighting for the team and the club to get on the right side of the result," he added.
"I can't control what everyone else says, the media will always make noises. That's their role and their job and football would be pretty boring if we didn't have all these opinions.
"I respect that, but we are Lincoln City managers and we are fully focused on the job at hand."
Police appeal after man assaulted in Louth
Police are trying to trace this man who they believe may have information about an attack on a man at a pub in Louth last month.
Lincolnshire PoliceCopyright: Lincolnshire Police
The victim was sitting in the Turk’s Head pub on Aswell Street on Sunday 4 August when another man approached him and punched him repeatedly in the face.
The attacker then walked away.
Police believe the man pictured above may have information about the assault.
Anyone with information about his identity is being asked to contact police.
Hundreds turn out to hear Brexit Party leader speak
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was in Lincolnshire last night, but refused to be drawn on whether he will stand if a snap general election is held.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Mr Farage and other speakers addressed a Brexit Party rally at the Lincolnshire Showground, where about 700 people turned up to hear him.
When asked by the BBC if he would stand if a general election was called shortly, Mr Farage said: "I'm not yet going to answer that question because I'm not thinking about what I'm going to do, I'm thinking about what we as a party are going to do."
Mr Farage warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson not tor revive Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal.
He added: "I guess the worry is that what if Parliament over the next 48 hours votes to not allow us to leave on 31 October, and Boris then says 'Let's put it to the people' and then Labour stops a general election. If that happens, I think we're in a very dark place with our whole democracy."
Lincolnshire residents to get another recycling bin
Purple recycling bins, bags and boxes will be handed out to 7,500 households in Lincolnshire over the next week as part of a new trial.
BBCCopyright: BBC
They will be distributed to homes in the North Kesteven, Boston and South Holland areas and will only be for cardboard and paper.
It takes the total number of bins per property in some areas areas to four.
David Steels, head of environment at North Kesteven District Council, said: "We're working quite closely with all those communities to make sure they're OK with the trial. They will be part of the trial, there is no getting out of it.
"The wheelie bins will be dropping on driveways next week and in South Holland there will be some plastic sacks delivered."
Police appeal after money stolen from Lincoln cash machine
Police have released this image of a man they want to speak in relation to the theft of £300 from an ATM in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire PoliceCopyright: Lincolnshire Police
The money was taken from a cash machine on Roman Bank on 23 August after the previous customer forgot to take it before walking into the Asda petrol station shop.
While he was in the store, another male who had been standing behind him walked up to the ATM and took the money, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Officers investigating the theft say the man in the picture may have information about the incident.
Live Reporting
By Lynsey Bradford
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Residents fight for field's village green status
Lincolnshire County Council wants to build 260 homes on Mill Field in Market Deeping, Lincolnshire.Read more
Nathan Worrell guilty over neo-Nazi race hate offences
A man accused of stirring up racial hatred by displaying neo-Nazi stickers has been convicted of race hate offences.
Nathan Worrell, 46, of Scott Close, Grimsby, had denied 11 race hate offences concerning the possession and publication of far-right material.
He was convicted of eight charges but cleared of three others at Grimsby Crown Court.
Worrell was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
Teenager's Tube opera performance goes viral
Police appeal for help to find wanted man
Police have issued a photo of a man wanted for breaching his bail conditions and an offence of actual bodily harm.
Lincolnshire Police say they want to find 32-year-old Winston Durrant.
The force say he has been seen in the Stamford area and have asked anyone who spots him to make contact.
Have you seen missing Violet?
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from Grantham.
Violet Price was last seen at about 09:30 this morning.
She was last seen wearing a pink dressing gown and bright green top.
Anyone who has seen her should contact Lincolnshire Police.
Boy admits raping and sexually assaulting women
The 17-year-old pleads guilty to charges of rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.Read more
Thousands of illicit cigarettes uncovered in Grimsby haul
Six bin liners containing 35,000 illicit cigarettes have been uncovered in Grimsby.
North East Lincolnshire Council’s Trading Standards team found the cigarettes in a shop and vehicle last month, it's been revealed.
An inspection was carried out on 23 August by Trading Standards officers, following a report from a member of the public.
The bin liners were found in the rear of the shop and the boot of a car, a number of which are suspected to be counterfeit.
In total, 1,750 packs were seized under the Trade Marks Act 1994. Investigations are ongoing to confirm whether the products are counterfeit.
Troops 'not getting help for mental health'
A charity says young army recruits aren't getting help for mental health.Read more
Bacon and beans 'first choice' for transplant girl
Elena Betts, three, chose the meal after receiving a new stomach, pancreas, small intestine and colon.Read more
Staff at killer patient's hospital 'had fears'
Jamie Reed killed fellow patient Robert McNeill at a mental health hospital in Scunthorpe in 2017.Read more
Boston regeneration plans on show
Plans for a major overhaul of part of Boston town centre go on show from today.
Boston Borough Council is unveiling its Town Centre Regeneration proposals, which could see a 10-acre site between the railway station and river transformed.
A new park, health and community facilities along with homes and shops are part of the plans which are now on show in the Guildhall.
Council leader Aaron Spencer said: "We can make this better if we all work together. The county council is on board.
"It's going to do a feasibility study for the transport links, so it's about tying everything together and putting in a vision. If you don't have a long-term vision, it's just going to stay the same."
Teenager admits sex attacks on two women on same day
A 17-year-old boy is facing jail after admitting sex attacks on two women on the same day.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to charges of rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault on a woman on 21 July.
He also admitted assaulting a second woman with intent to commit a sexual offence on the same day.
The offences took place in the South Common and lower High Street areas of the city.
Judge Simon Hirst remanded the boy in custody ahead of sentencing on 4 November.
Imps managers remain committed to Lincoln City
Imps manager Danny Cowley says he and his brother Nicky are committed to Lincoln City after they were linked to two other clubs this week.
Lincoln City lost 2-1 to Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy last night, but attention was on the duo after they were linked to both Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.
After the match, Danny Cowley told the BBC: "I believe there was contact from the clubs. But we're Lincoln City managers, we're totally focused and committed to this.
"I'm sure anyone who was here will have seen how hard we were fighting for the team and the club to get on the right side of the result," he added.
"I can't control what everyone else says, the media will always make noises. That's their role and their job and football would be pretty boring if we didn't have all these opinions.
"I respect that, but we are Lincoln City managers and we are fully focused on the job at hand."
Police appeal after man assaulted in Louth
Police are trying to trace this man who they believe may have information about an attack on a man at a pub in Louth last month.
The victim was sitting in the Turk’s Head pub on Aswell Street on Sunday 4 August when another man approached him and punched him repeatedly in the face.
The attacker then walked away.
Police believe the man pictured above may have information about the assault.
Anyone with information about his identity is being asked to contact police.
Hundreds turn out to hear Brexit Party leader speak
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was in Lincolnshire last night, but refused to be drawn on whether he will stand if a snap general election is held.
Mr Farage and other speakers addressed a Brexit Party rally at the Lincolnshire Showground, where about 700 people turned up to hear him.
When asked by the BBC if he would stand if a general election was called shortly, Mr Farage said: "I'm not yet going to answer that question because I'm not thinking about what I'm going to do, I'm thinking about what we as a party are going to do."
Mr Farage warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson not tor revive Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal.
He added: "I guess the worry is that what if Parliament over the next 48 hours votes to not allow us to leave on 31 October, and Boris then says 'Let's put it to the people' and then Labour stops a general election. If that happens, I think we're in a very dark place with our whole democracy."
Lincolnshire residents to get another recycling bin
Purple recycling bins, bags and boxes will be handed out to 7,500 households in Lincolnshire over the next week as part of a new trial.
They will be distributed to homes in the North Kesteven, Boston and South Holland areas and will only be for cardboard and paper.
It takes the total number of bins per property in some areas areas to four.
David Steels, head of environment at North Kesteven District Council, said: "We're working quite closely with all those communities to make sure they're OK with the trial. They will be part of the trial, there is no getting out of it.
"The wheelie bins will be dropping on driveways next week and in South Holland there will be some plastic sacks delivered."
Police appeal after money stolen from Lincoln cash machine
Police have released this image of a man they want to speak in relation to the theft of £300 from an ATM in Lincoln.
The money was taken from a cash machine on Roman Bank on 23 August after the previous customer forgot to take it before walking into the Asda petrol station shop.
While he was in the store, another male who had been standing behind him walked up to the ATM and took the money, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Officers investigating the theft say the man in the picture may have information about the incident.