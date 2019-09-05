Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Humberside Police holds 'safety pod' trial for cells
Humberside Police is the first force in the country to try out a "safety pod" at one of its stations in Hull, and if the trial's successful it'll officially be introduced in custody cells in Grimsby.
Humberside PoliceCopyright: Humberside Police
The pod, which the police say is essentially a "large, heavy duty bean bag", is thought to be useful in restraining offenders with mental health or physical conditions.
Ch Insp Paul Butler, who's leading the trial, says he hope's it'll have a positive effect:
Quote Message: This pod is not a soft option for prisoners. It’s not for their comfort, but it does have the ability to provide a safe and secure environment and does induce a calming effect on those who are placed on one." from Ch Insp Paul Butler Humberside Police
This pod is not a soft option for prisoners. It’s not for their comfort, but it does have the ability to provide a safe and secure environment and does induce a calming effect on those who are placed on one."
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A1 Cambridgeshire northbound
BBC News Travel
A1 Cambridgeshire northbound severe disruption, from A6118 Old North Road to A151.
A1 Cambridgeshire - One lane closed, it's very slow and delays on A1 Great North Road northbound from the A6118 Old North Road junction in Wansford to Colsterworth Services Junction in Colsterworth, because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A46 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, from B1190 Lincoln Road to Whisby Road.
A46 Lincolnshire - A46 in Birchwood blocked in both directions from Doddington Roundabout to Whisby Road roundabout, because of a shed load of hay bales.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Waste incinerator helps power 29,000 homes
More than a million tonnes of rubbish has been processed at Lincolnshire's Energy from Waste plant since it opened in 2013.
Lincolnshire County CouncilCopyright: Lincolnshire County Council
Waste burned at the facility near Teal Park, in Lincoln, has generated power for 29,000 homes, according to Lincolnshire County Council, and reduced the amount of rubbish to landfill by around 92%.
Quote Message: All the stuff that comes from all of our households and bins - only 4% goes to landfill. The rest either comes here if it can't be recycled, if it can it goes to other plants in the county and re-used again. It's a very efficient process and we've probably got one of the best systems in the country." from Councillor Martin Hill Leader of Lincolnshire County Council
All the stuff that comes from all of our households and bins - only 4% goes to landfill. The rest either comes here if it can't be recycled, if it can it goes to other plants in the county and re-used again. It's a very efficient process and we've probably got one of the best systems in the country."
'Superb' Skegness showground approved for trial period
East Lindsey District Council's Planning Committee has approved the plans for the 16-acre site on Burgh Road, initally for a five-year period.
Local hotelier Russell Sparkes is investing half a million pounds in the site, which will host events such as concerns and car shows.
Councillor Steve Kirk says it will be a big asset to Skegness and the whole of the Lincolnshire coast:
Quote Message: It's a brand new type of attraction, not just for Skegness but the whole of the coast which I think will bring in a new type of visitor. We're not talking about a Glastonbury - this a more low-key type of attraction. I think it'll be superb." from Councillor Steve Kirk East Lindsey District Council
It's a brand new type of attraction, not just for Skegness but the whole of the coast which I think will bring in a new type of visitor. We're not talking about a Glastonbury - this a more low-key type of attraction. I think it'll be superb."
Emu on the run in Uffington
The police say they've had a report of a loose emu in Uffington, near Stamford.
The lanky birds aren't exactly native to South Lincolnshire so officers are a little surprised...
Eyes on Lincolnshire's skies for Operation Cobra Warrior
Jets from Israel, Italy and Germany will be seen in Lincolnshire's skies over the next few weeks for a training exercise called Operation Cobra Warrior
They will be based at at RAF Waddington - and, unsurprisingly, they're proving very popular with aircraft spotters.
Take a look:
Councillor ordered to undertake social media training
A Conservative councillor in Lincolnshire says he's learned his lesson after facing censure for social media comments.
Roger Patterson was suspended from the party back in July after tweeting that Jeremy Corbyn "should be swinging from the gallows like Saddam Hussein".
BBCCopyright: BBC
He apologised at the time and today the party said he will remain suspended until November and will undergo social media training.
Mr Patterson - who sits on West Lindsey council and was the chair of the Gainsborough Conservative Association - says he wrongly reacted to comments he'd read on Twitter:
Quote Message: It was a knee-jerk reaction... Some of the stuff I saw sickened me It was like a momentary loss of my mind, I blew my top and said something stupid. I regretted it pretty much straight away but the damage was done. All you can do really is hold your hand up and say "yeah I did it, I'm sorry". from Roger Patterson
It was a knee-jerk reaction... Some of the stuff I saw sickened me It was like a momentary loss of my mind, I blew my top and said something stupid. I regretted it pretty much straight away but the damage was done. All you can do really is hold your hand up and say "yeah I did it, I'm sorry".
Horse trials begin in Burghley
Some of the best riders in the world have converged on Burghley House near Stamford for the annual horse trials there.
More than 160,000 people are expected to attend the event over the next four days.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Organiser Liz Inman says there's more to do than just watch the event:
Quote Message: We are one of the top events in the world, let alone the UK... it's not just about the horses either, the shopping is renowned everywhere, especially Christmas shopping." from Liz Inman Burghley Horse Trials organiser
We are one of the top events in the world, let alone the UK... it's not just about the horses either, the shopping is renowned everywhere, especially Christmas shopping."
Police funding boost not enough says Chief Constable
Lincolnshire's Chief Constable says the county still needs more money - despite the Chancellor announcing extra cash for law enforcement yesterday.
But Chf Con Bill Skelly says that doesn't address an underlying problem which has faced Lincolnshire for years:
Quote Message: Everyone is going to see a rise but it does mean that we remain at the bottom of the pile. So will we continue our arguments with government... they still need to address the underlying problems with the distribution and Lincolnshire should, in fact, get more. from Bill Skelly Lincolnshire Police
Everyone is going to see a rise but it does mean that we remain at the bottom of the pile. So will we continue our arguments with government... they still need to address the underlying problems with the distribution and Lincolnshire should, in fact, get more.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Sir Edward (pictured) singled out the former Chancellor - Phillip Hammond - saying that although he disagreed with his view, he hoped he could "find a way to stand for our party".
Sir Edward also warned it set a bad precedent.
Quote Message: The trouble with purges is that if you purge one group of people you may have to purge another, for instance when you try and push a deal through Parliament." from Sir Edward Leigh Conservative MP, Gainsborough
The trouble with purges is that if you purge one group of people you may have to purge another, for instance when you try and push a deal through Parliament."
Jogger bitten by dog near Grantham
A man in his 50s has had to have stitches after being bitten by a dog near Grantham.
The victim, a jogger, was bitten on the thigh by the Alsatian at about 10:30 last Friday at Kelby Lodge.
A young boy arrived at the scene and took control of the dog, police say.
Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Live Reporting
By Alex Rhodes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across Lincolnshire.Catch up
Humberside Police holds 'safety pod' trial for cells
Humberside Police is the first force in the country to try out a "safety pod" at one of its stations in Hull, and if the trial's successful it'll officially be introduced in custody cells in Grimsby.
The pod, which the police say is essentially a "large, heavy duty bean bag", is thought to be useful in restraining offenders with mental health or physical conditions.
Ch Insp Paul Butler, who's leading the trial, says he hope's it'll have a positive effect:
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A1 Cambridgeshire northbound
A1 Cambridgeshire northbound severe disruption, from A6118 Old North Road to A151.
A1 Cambridgeshire - One lane closed, it's very slow and delays on A1 Great North Road northbound from the A6118 Old North Road junction in Wansford to Colsterworth Services Junction in Colsterworth, because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Social media training for Corbyn slur councillor
Roger Patterson said the Labour leader "should be swinging from the gallows like Saddam Hussein".Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A46 Lincolnshire both ways
A46 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, from B1190 Lincoln Road to Whisby Road.
A46 Lincolnshire - A46 in Birchwood blocked in both directions from Doddington Roundabout to Whisby Road roundabout, because of a shed load of hay bales.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Waste incinerator helps power 29,000 homes
More than a million tonnes of rubbish has been processed at Lincolnshire's Energy from Waste plant since it opened in 2013.
Waste burned at the facility near Teal Park, in Lincoln, has generated power for 29,000 homes, according to Lincolnshire County Council, and reduced the amount of rubbish to landfill by around 92%.
'Superb' Skegness showground approved for trial period
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Skegness is to get a showground.
East Lindsey District Council's Planning Committee has approved the plans for the 16-acre site on Burgh Road, initally for a five-year period.
Local hotelier Russell Sparkes is investing half a million pounds in the site, which will host events such as concerns and car shows.
Councillor Steve Kirk says it will be a big asset to Skegness and the whole of the Lincolnshire coast:
Emu on the run in Uffington
The police say they've had a report of a loose emu in Uffington, near Stamford.
The lanky birds aren't exactly native to South Lincolnshire so officers are a little surprised...
Man's finger ripped off in freak accident at football match
Lincolnshire Echo
A football manager has lost his finger after his wedding ring got caught on a gate during a match in Lincoln.
Man jailed over neo-Nazi stickers
Nathan Worrell is jailed for two and half years for eight offences of stirring up racial hatred.Read more
Eyes on Lincolnshire's skies for Operation Cobra Warrior
Jets from Israel, Italy and Germany will be seen in Lincolnshire's skies over the next few weeks for a training exercise called Operation Cobra Warrior
They will be based at at RAF Waddington - and, unsurprisingly, they're proving very popular with aircraft spotters.
Take a look:
Councillor ordered to undertake social media training
A Conservative councillor in Lincolnshire says he's learned his lesson after facing censure for social media comments.
Roger Patterson was suspended from the party back in July after tweeting that Jeremy Corbyn "should be swinging from the gallows like Saddam Hussein".
He apologised at the time and today the party said he will remain suspended until November and will undergo social media training.
Mr Patterson - who sits on West Lindsey council and was the chair of the Gainsborough Conservative Association - says he wrongly reacted to comments he'd read on Twitter:
Horse trials begin in Burghley
Some of the best riders in the world have converged on Burghley House near Stamford for the annual horse trials there.
More than 160,000 people are expected to attend the event over the next four days.
Organiser Liz Inman says there's more to do than just watch the event:
Police funding boost not enough says Chief Constable
Lincolnshire's Chief Constable says the county still needs more money - despite the Chancellor announcing extra cash for law enforcement yesterday.
Sajid Javid told the Commons the police in England were in line for a £750m funding boost.
But Chf Con Bill Skelly says that doesn't address an underlying problem which has faced Lincolnshire for years:
New Skegness showground decision expected
A decision's expected today on plans for a new showground in Skegness.
Councillors at East Lindsey District Council are expected to look more closely at the proposals for land on Burgh Road which could host a number of different events throughout the year.
One idea is to give the showground a two year trial to see how it would affect traffic and communities living nearby.
Gainsborough MP warns over 'the trouble with purges'
The Conservative MP for Gainsborough, Sir Edward Leigh, has criticised the Prime Minister's decision to remove the whip from 21 Conservative MPs for rebelling against the government.
The rebels, which included a number of former ministers and the grandson of Winston Churchill, backed a motion to effectively stop the UK from leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Sir Edward (pictured) singled out the former Chancellor - Phillip Hammond - saying that although he disagreed with his view, he hoped he could "find a way to stand for our party".
Sir Edward also warned it set a bad precedent.
Jogger bitten by dog near Grantham
A man in his 50s has had to have stitches after being bitten by a dog near Grantham.
The victim, a jogger, was bitten on the thigh by the Alsatian at about 10:30 last Friday at Kelby Lodge.
A young boy arrived at the scene and took control of the dog, police say.
Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Trampoline spring embedded in boy's back
Jamie Quinlan was "lucky to be alive" after a metal spring from a trampoline shot into his back.Read more
Health visitors stage 48-hour strike action in pay row
Health visitors in Lincolnshire have started a further 48-hour strike action in a dispute over pay.
The Unite union said 58 of its members have walked out because they had not received a pay increase for two years.
The union claims workers lost more than £2,000 a year after their contracts were switched over from the NHS to the County Council in 2017.
The authority has previously said it has a "competitive pay structure in place" and valued the health visitors' work.