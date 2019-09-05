Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Humberside Police is the first force in the country to try out a "safety pod" at one of its stations in Hull, and if the trial's successful it'll officially be introduced in custody cells in Grimsby.

Humberside Police Copyright: Humberside Police

The pod, which the police say is essentially a "large, heavy duty bean bag ", is thought to be useful in restraining offenders with mental health or physical conditions.

Ch Insp Paul Butler, who's leading the trial, says he hope's it'll have a positive effect: