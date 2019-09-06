Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Boston and Skegness have moved a step closer to securing an extra £25m each in government funding. They've made it to the next stage in the Stronger Towns Fund scheme , which has set aside £3.6bn for towns needing extra investment across the country. Boston Borough Council and East Lindsey District Council will now work on regeneration plans to show why they deserve the money and how it would be used.
