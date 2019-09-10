Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

It will be a fairly pleasant day today with highs of about 19C. However, overnight the cloud will thicken and rain will move in from the west.
Man arrested on firearms offences after 'incident' at house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following an incident at a property in New York, near Boston, last night.
Officers were called to an address in the Haven Bank area at about 17:50 on Monday and advised people to stay in their homes while the incident was ongoing.
At about 20:10 Lincolnshire Police issued a statement to say a man had been arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the use of a firearm and said there were no "ongoing public safety concerns".
The force said nobody had been injured but has not released any further details.