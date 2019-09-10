Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following an incident at a property in New York, near Boston, last night.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Officers were called to an address in the Haven Bank area at about 17:50 on Monday and advised people to stay in their homes while the incident was ongoing.

At about 20:10 Lincolnshire Police issued a statement to say a man had been arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the use of a firearm and said there were no "ongoing public safety concerns".

The force said nobody had been injured but has not released any further details.