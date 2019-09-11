Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans to build a new adventure playground in a Lincolnshire village have been approved despite residents objections.

Google Copyright: Google

At a meeting last night, Nettleham Parish Council gave the green light to plans to install play equipment towards the rear of Bill Bailey's Park in the village.

The plans had been opposed by some residents who were concerned about it leading to an increase in noise and anti-social behaviour and wanted the adventure playground built nearer to the existing play park.