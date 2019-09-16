Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A 14th Century building which has undergone a major renovation now "looks too new", according to some observers.

BBC/PAUL FARMER GEOGRAPH Copyright: BBC/PAUL FARMER GEOGRAPH

The work on Exchequergate Arch in Lincoln's historic quarter is part of a project to improve the city's cathedral and its grounds.

"It looks bland without the centuries of grime," Phil Gresham wrote in his local history group on Facebook.

Cathedral officials said work to remove the "corrosive crust of pollutants" had to be done to ensure the arch survived.