Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. RAF airman dies after rugby league match head injury

    An RAF airman has died after suffering a head injury in an inter-services rugby league match.

    Senior aircraftman Scott Stevenson
    Copyright: RAF Marham

    Senior aircraftman technician Scott Stevenson, 25, was injured playing for the RAF first team in a match against the Army on Friday, and died on Monday.

    Hundreds of tributes have been posted online to the airman, who also played for Boston Buccaneers, in Lincolnshire.

    RAF Marham in Norfolk, where he was based, described him as a "popular member" of the team and community.

    The UK Armed Forces Rugby League (UKAFRL) said it was "deeply saddened by the devastating news".

