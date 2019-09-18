Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
  1. Memorial to lost fisherman to be unveiled in Boston

    A hand carved memorial to the fishermen of Boston is due to be unveiled this morning.

    The sculpture, consisting of five wooden panels, is dedicated to those who lost their lives and the families they left behind.

    It's taken almost three years to carve and has been installed near to the Boston Stump footbridge.

    The panels have been carved by members of the Boston and South Holland Wood Carvers and decorated with imagery such as a trawler on the waves, an anchor, and a ship’s wheel.

