Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Watch: Thursday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Nichola Donnelly

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    It's another dry day with some decent spells of sunshine for most and temperatures up to 21C in places.

    Overnight it will remain clear and dry, meaning we're in for a chilly night with temperatures getting down to about 7C.

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Thursday's weather forecast

  2. Police told to improve after teen's ditch death

    An investigation into the death of a teenager has recommended that police improve cross-border missing persons investigations.

    Liam Toner
    Copyright: Trinity Mirror

    Liam Toner, 19, from Ulceby, was reported missing in December 2017 after a night out in Cleethorpes, and found dead in a ditch in Lincolnshire 15 hours later.

    He was initially reported missing to Humberside Police but the case was not passed to Lincolnshire Police for another six hours.

    Humberside and Lincolnshire Police both said they would improve cross-force communication in such cases.

    It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

