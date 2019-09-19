Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

An investigation into the death of a teenager has recommended that police improve cross-border missing persons investigations.

Trinity Mirror Copyright: Trinity Mirror

Liam Toner, 19, from Ulceby, was reported missing in December 2017 after a night out in Cleethorpes, and found dead in a ditch in Lincolnshire 15 hours later.

He was initially reported missing to Humberside Police but the case was not passed to Lincolnshire Police for another six hours.

Humberside and Lincolnshire Police both said they would improve cross-force communication in such cases.

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.