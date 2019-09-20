Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Hospitals in England are "lurching" from month to month on "emergency" government loans to cover costs, a think tank has said.

The Nuffield Trust said some NHS hospitals had to cut spending on patients to pay the interest.

Trusts owed £10bn to the government in 2018-19 for "interim revenue support" and paid £185m in interest last year.

As of March 2019 borrowing by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust stood at £274m

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the money went back to the NHS.

The amount of money loaned by the government to NHS trusts in England doubled between 2016-17 to 2018-19, BBC analysis of official figures shows .