Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

To counter what it says is the domination of foreign firms in the UK's offshore market, it is proposing to take a 51% stake in a new public-private venture, which would build 37 new offshore wind farms capable of supplying the energy needs of 57 million households.
Profits from the scheme would be reinvested in the wider energy network as well as a "People's Power Fund" - which would see up to £1bn each year for recreational and leisure facilities in struggling coastal communities.
This, Labour says, will create 67,000 high-skilled jobs in Scotland, East Anglia, Yorkshire and North-East England.
Watch: Tuesday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
We've got a MET Office warning for heavy rain in place today, and some of the downpours could be torrential at times.
It will dry out across the south as the day goes on and temperatures could get up to 19C in places.
Overnight there will be more showers and a lot of cloud.
Vandals set fire to play equipment in Kirton park
Parents in a Lincolnshire village are being asked to monitor a local park after a fire at the weekend.
Fiona McallisterCopyright: Fiona Mcallister
A wooden climbing frame in a park in Kirton near Boston was set alight on Saturday night and will cost thousands of pounds to replace.
Local councillors say the money will have to be raised by local people.
David Danby, chair of Kirton Parish Council, said he hoped to hold a public meeting next month to discuss the ongoing care of the park.
He said: "Council members are only part time and they can't be here 24/7, if the parents can set up a group, and I believe they want to, to help to [look after the park] then that would be great."
Labour pledge billions for offshore wind and electric cars
