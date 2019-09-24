Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A future Labour government would invest billions of pounds in electric car production and offshore wind farms to accelerate the "green industrial revolution".

To counter what it says is the domination of foreign firms in the UK's offshore market, it is proposing to take a 51% stake in a new public-private venture, which would build 37 new offshore wind farms capable of supplying the energy needs of 57 million households.

Profits from the scheme would be reinvested in the wider energy network as well as a "People's Power Fund" - which would see up to £1bn each year for recreational and leisure facilities in struggling coastal communities.

This, Labour says, will create 67,000 high-skilled jobs in Scotland, East Anglia, Yorkshire and North-East England.